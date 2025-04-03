Raxio Group, a leading Sub-Saharan African data center platform, has signed an agreement for $100 million in financing from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. The funding will accelerate Raxio's expansion of facilities powering key technologies like AI, cloud computing and digital financial services critical enablers of Africa's economic growth and digital inclusion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401302670/en/

The debt funding from IFC will help Raxio double its deployment of high-quality colocation data centers within three years, addressing growing demand in underserved markets across the continent. The company is developing a Sub-Saharan African regional data center platform in countries including Ethiopia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania, and Angola.

Raxio is committed to bridging Africa's digital divide by introducing Tier III-certified, carrier-neutral, and secure data services to markets that have been overlooked by other providers. With a focus on high-growth areas, the company is tapping into regions with significant economic potential to unlock new opportunities across the continent.

"Raxio's business model shows how digital infrastructure can empower businesses, governments and communities to thrive in the digital economy," said Sarvesh Suri, IFC Regional Industry Director, Infrastructure and Natural Resources in Africa. "This partnership between Raxio and IFC is set to strengthen Africa's digital ecosystem and catalyze further investments and regional integration, building a more inclusive and sustainable future."

IFC's commitment builds on earlier debt funding from Proparco and the Emerging Africa Asia Infrastructure Fund (EAAIF), and equity investments from Roha Group and Meridiam. IFC's financing includes concessional funding from the GROW Facility, which seeks to advance gender equity and inclusive economic growth through blended finance, and the IDA Private Sector Window, which supports private investment in the world's poorest and most fragile markets. With IFC's endorsement, Raxio is poised to accelerate its growth across its markets, while upholding the highest standards of reliability, scalability, and sustainability.

"This funding from IFC is a powerful endorsement of Raxio's vision and operational excellence," said Robert Skjødt, CEO of Raxio Group. "It will allow us to bring critical infrastructure to the regions that need it most and attract further investment as we continue to grow. Together with our other partners, we're building the foundation for Africa's digital future and setting new benchmarks for sustainability."

Raxio's facilities are designed for 24/7 reliability, ensuring uninterrupted service even during maintenance or unforeseen disruptions. The company integrates renewable energy solutions to minimize its environmental footprint and uses innovative energy-efficient equipment to reduce electricity and water consumption for cooling in several of its countries of operation.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, Raxio's Kinshasa facility is poised to meet growing demand for data services in one of Africa's largest and fastest-growing urban centers. In Côte d'Ivoire, Raxio is establishing a digital hub to serve Francophone West Africa, connecting regional markets and facilitating cross-border trade. These efforts are empowering local businesses and integrating them into the global digital economy.

Founded in 2018 by Roha Group, Raxio has rapidly grown to become a leading Sub-Saharan African regional data center platform. By addressing the continent's critical need for reliable, scalable digital infrastructure, Raxio is playing a pivotal role in Africa's digital transformation. With IFC's support, Raxio is set to expand its role as a leading data center provider in Sub-Saharan Africa.

About Raxio Group

Raxio Group is Africa's premier provider of Tier III carrier-neutral colocation data centers, offering reliable and scalable infrastructure to support the continent's digital transformation. With facilities in Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania, and Angola, Raxio delivers high-quality services that enable businesses and institutions to thrive in the digital age. Committed to sustainability and innovation, Raxio integrates renewable energy solutions to minimize environmental impact while empowering economic growth across Africa.

About IFC

IFC a member of the World Bank Group is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work in more than 100 countries, using our capital, expertise, and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries. In fiscal year 2024, IFC committed a record $56 billion to private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging private sector solutions and mobilizing private capital to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250401302670/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Gavin Serkin

gserkin@frontierintelligence.org

+44 7767 252489