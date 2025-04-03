Bioz, Inc.: Kementec Solutions Partners With Bioz to Enhance Researcher Experience Through Advanced Digital Integration

Bioz, Inc. , a pioneer in AI-powered publication management, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Kementec Solutions, a provider of high-quality sustainable solutions. This collaboration brings Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub to Kementec's website, offering researchers an enhanced browsing experience with easy access to scientific content.

Through this seamless integration, Kementec users can now view Bioz's AI-powered Prime Badges across product webpages, providing instant access to validated scientific data. The addition of a Bioz Content Hub further enriches the website, offering a centralized location for users to explore relevant research publications and gain deeper insights into the real-world applications of Kementec's products.

Imrana Shahzada , Commercial Manager at Kementec, commented, "Our collaboration with Bioz marks an exciting step forward in providing our users with easy access to scientifically validated product information. The integration of Bioz Badges and the Content Hub allows us to deliver a higher level of trust and transparency, helping researchers make more informed purchasing decisions."

"We are excited about the potential impact of integrating Bioz's solutions on user engagement and click-through rates. By making peer-reviewed research more accessible, we aim to create a more data-driven journey for our users, and we look forward to seeing the results as we continue this collaboration." Victoria Ruhnau , Communication and Marketing Manager, at Kementec, shared.

Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, Dr. Karin Lachmi , added, "Kementec Solutions' dedication to delivering cutting-edge products aligns perfectly with Bioz's mission to empower researchers with trusted data. The seamless integration of Bioz Prime Badges and the Content Hub into Kementec's website not only drives engagement but also helps Kementec build stronger, more transparent connections with their audience."

The integration of Bioz Badges and a Content Hub into Kementec's website ensures that researchers can easily access verified scientific evidence, allowing them to make informed decisions with confidence. The result has been an immediate boost in user engagement and click-through rates, demonstrating the value of offering transparency and reliable data to the scientific community.

Bioz's solutions continue to empower suppliers like Kementec to connect with their audience, improving the research experience and driving better engagement.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Kementec Solutions

Kementec Solutions is a well-established, innovative, and service oriented company with more than 35 years of experience as a manufacturer and supplier of components to the industry and to researchers worldwide. Focusing on delivering high-quality, reliable products for laboratory research and diagnostics, Kementec is known for their expertise in the development and manufacturing of advanced reagents and testing kits. Kementec serves industries ranging from healthcare to environmental sciences. With a commitment to innovation and precision, Kementec's products are trusted by researchers and professionals worldwide for their consistency, performance, and adaptability in the most demanding scientific environments.

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

