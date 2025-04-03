16-year CDP veteran will work side-by-side with the world's largest companies to reduce emissions across the supply chain

EcoVadis, the leading sustainability intelligence platform for global supply chains, today announced that Dexter Galvin is joining the company as its new Climate Ambassador. Galvin, who has worked at the forefront of corporate climate action for over 16 years, will be charged with accelerating EcoVadis's mission to decarbonize supply chains, engage with strategic partners, and lead climate forums.

Galvin joins EcoVadis at a critical inflection point in enterprise decarbonization journeys, as 51% of companies remain well behind 2030 Scope 3 emissions reduction targets.

Galvin's addition builds upon the momentum of EcoVadis' recent Carbon Data Network (CDN) launch, which solves one of the most pressing decarbonization challenges organizations face today: imprecise and inconsistent data. CDN provides businesses with unprecedented access to reliable primary carbon data from their suppliers. Built on a network of carbon data that covers 150,000-plus organizations, CDN streamlines data collection and transparency to empower Scope 3 decarbonization progress.

"Unlocking the next generation of Scope 3 emissions reduction requires a new level of carbon data reliability that does not exist in the market today," said Pierre-Francois Thaler, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at EcoVadis. "Dexter's experience and expertise will be instrumental as we continue on our mission to decarbonize supply chains faster."

Galvin is a leading global expert in supply chain sustainability and Scope 3 emissions, with proven experience helping many of the world's largest companies understand and reduce their environmental impact across complex global value chains. As Chief Commercial and Partnerships Officer at CDP, Galvin built and led the organization's flagship supply chain program, which grew under his leadership to include over 340 major buyers and more than 20,000 suppliers worldwide. His work brought environmental disclosure, accountability, and supply chain emissions-often the biggest part of a company's footprint-into the core of corporate climate strategies.

"EcoVadis provides organizations access to the highest quality primary carbon data available on the market today and plays a pivotal role in driving meaningful action on reducing emissions and building resilience across the global supply chain," Galvin said. "This role is an incredible opportunity to work alongside the smartest minds in business sustainability and make an exponential impact at scale."

To learn more about how EcoVadis is revolutionizing Scope 3 decarbonization through the quality, reliability, and transparency of carbon data, visit: ecovadis.com/solutions/carbon.

