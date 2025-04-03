RWS named Official Creative Localization Partner at Canva's signature customer event

As a long-term trusted partner to Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform, RWS is thrilled to be named 'Official Creative Localization Partner' at next week's Canva Create 2025 in Los Angeles.

Since 2016 RWS has been a driving force behind Canva's ambition to make design accessible to everyone, providing expert translation and localization services to enable customers across 190 markets to easily access Canva's suite of online tools in their own language.

"Right from the outset Canva understood the critical role of language in going global," explains Emma Fisher, Vice President of Global Marketing at RWS. "Now, just over a decade later, over 220 million people across the globe have embraced their inner creativity and use Canva to achieve their design goals. We're immensely proud to be part of their story and look forward to working closely in the years ahead."

RWS's localization team which includes 1,800 language specialists globally works with Canva's brand and localization teams to ensure that all aspects of the customer experience are translated to the highest standards. This covers everything from logging into Canva's website to using design templates, collaboration and planning tools, as well as learning resources.

"Our vision at Canva has always been to empower the world to design and RWS has played an important part in that vision as we've scaled our brand globally," said Silvia Oviedo, Head of Global Content Discovery and Country Lead, USA. "A huge thank you to the RWS team and we look forward to this next milestone in our partnership as we bring Canva Create to life."

Beyond localization, RWS uses its specialist expertise in cultural nuance to support Canva in conducting research and market testing to validate naming conventions and branding, ensuring marketing and product content resonates culturally in different markets.

This year's Canva Create 2025, a celebration of curiosity, creativity and innovation, will unite and inspire creative communities with dynamic keynotes, groundbreaking product launches, interactive workshops and thought-provoking panels. The event takes place on 10 April 2025 in Los Angeles.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 45+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 60+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

