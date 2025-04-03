Birkenstock Group: BIRKENSTOCK EXPANDS IN PARIS WITH A NEW SHOPPING DESTINATION IN HISTORIC SAINT-GERMAIN-DES-PRÉS

LINZ AM RHEIN, Germany and PARIS, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK continues its expansion in France with the opening of a new store in the heart of Paris. Following the successful debut in the vibrant Marais district last year, this second Parisian location further strengthens the brand's presence in one of Europe's most dynamic and culturally rich capitals, bringing its timeless footwear designs and signature footbed to the cultural landscape of historic Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Located at 4 Rue de Sèvres in the 6th arrondissement, the new store is set in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, a neighborhood renowned for its intellectual and artistic legacy. Once home to world-famous writers, philosophers, and jazz musicians, the district has long been a center of Parisian culture, where creativity and craftsmanship thrive. From existentialist thinkers like Jean-Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir to the legendary cafés where Miles Davis once played, Saint-Germain remains a hub of inspiration-making it the perfect home for BIRKENSTOCK's fusion of tradition and innovation, welcoming loyal footbed enthusiasts and new fans alike.

Bringing the legendary BIRKENSTOCK footbed and unparalleled walking experience directly to consumers, the brand deepens its connection with the Parisian community while making its core values-quality, function, and tradition-more tangible than ever. This 85-square-meter location is a testament to BIRKENSTOCK's dedication to craftsmanship, heritage, and innovation.

The latest store joins a network of 38 stores across eight European countries. Further openings in key cities are planned as part of the brand's ongoing commitment to engaging local communities and fostering direct connections with consumers.

A STORE DESIGN ROOTED IN HERITAGE AND CRAFTSMANSHIP

Spanning 85 square meters, the store's interior reflects both BIRKENSTOCK's heritage and the literary and artistic character of Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Clay-plastered walls, a concrete floor, and a light beige ceiling set a warm and inviting tone, while natural materials-cork, leather, and dark-stained oak wood-underscore the brand's craftsmanship while reflecting some of the brand's most iconic design elements. Bright silver aluminum displays with a natural matte finish introduce a modern contrast.

At the heart of the space, a striking library-inspired feature wall made of dark-stained oak wood pays homage to the district's literary legacy. Designed for versatility, the display integrates interchangeable visuals, allowing a dynamic presentation of products from sandals to closed-toe shoes.

A central seating area, crafted from rich leather invites visitors to relax and explore the footwear. Large mirrors amplify the sense of openness, while sharp-edged metal coffee tables add a modern twist. A huge mirror wall wraps around the corner, enhancing additional depth and dimension.

The cash desk with its elegantly curved design seamlessly integrates a dedicated Care Essentials and socks display, while a large illuminated visual behind it serves as a striking focal point. Throughout the space, original shoe lasts-a nod to BIRKENSTOCK's craftsmanship-are displayed, emphasizing the detail behind every pair.

At the back of the store, a round light box in the ceiling floods the space with natural brightness. Beneath it, a dedicated centerpiece display highlights the exclusive BIRKENSTOCK 1774 premium collection, offering a contemporary take on the brand's signature designs.

A CURATED SELECTION OF ICONIC AND SEASONAL STYLES

The new store will showcase a carefully curated selection of BIRKENSTOCK's most iconic and contemporary designs. Shoppers can explore timeless styles such as the ARIZONA, BOSTON, and MADRID, alongside seasonal highlights including the TOKIO SUEDE and the latest EVA collection. The store will also feature the BIRKENSTOCK Care Essentials collection, its shoe care product range, as well as the exclusive 1774 premium collection.

With this new location, BIRKENSTOCK invites Parisians and visitors alike to explore its unparalleled craftsmanship, timeless style, and the function of the legendary footbed firsthand.

AN EXCLUSIVE OPENING EXPERIENCE

To celebrate the opening, BIRKENSTOCK invites everyone to discover its timeless designs and experience the legendary footbed firsthand on March 27th, from 11am.

BIRKENSTOCK will welcome its most loyal customers and valued community members, along with other guests, for an exclusive customization while enjoying a selection of coffee, non-alcoholic beverages, and refreshments. Renowned footwear artist and designer Stan Birch from the south of France will be present to offer on-site customization, allowing guests to personalize their footwear and create one-of-a-kind, handcrafted pieces.

Exclusive gift bags will be offered to valued members, enhancing the membership experience and rewarding loyal fans. Please note that the customization service will be available only within the artist's capacity during the day, and access to it cannot be guaranteed.

INFORMATION FOR MEDIA

Open from March 27th, 2025

Store Address: 4 Rue de Sèvres, 75006 Paris

Opening Hours: Monday - Saturday, 10:30 AM - 7:30 PM

Store Imagery: Download Link

Photocredit: BIRKENSTOCK/MaartenWillemstein

ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK

BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - maintaining foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and footed on a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the lifestyle brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics segments. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").

With around 6,200 employees worldwide, BIRKENSTOCK is convinced that how things are made matters as much as the product itself. To ensure these quality standards, the Group operates a vertically integrated manufacturing base and produces all footbeds in Germany. In addition, BIRKENSTOCK assembles over 95% of all products in Germany and sources over 90% of materials and components from Europe. Raw materials are processed to the highest environmental and social standards in the industry. For materials testing BIRKENSTOCK operates state-of-the-art scientific laboratories.

Headquartered in Linz am Rhein, the BIRKENSTOCK Group also operates its own sales offices in the United States and Canada as well as in Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Dubai, Singapore and India.

Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG

Burg Ockenfels, Linz am Rhein, Germany

For further information, please visit www.birkenstock-group.com

You can find our online shop at www.birkenstock.com

