Stalk and Dust in Your Tea? Clodagh McKenna and Birchall Tea Challenge Brits to Rethink Their Daily Cuppa

LONDON, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Tea Day in the UK on the 21st April, isn't it time you considered what's in your daily cuppa?

Do you really know what's inside your tea bag? Birchall Tea, the award-winning purveyor of fine blends, has teamed up with Chef, Cookery Author, and TV Presenter Clodagh McKenna to challenge Brits to take a closer look at their daily brew with the new Instagram CheckYourBag campaign.

So next time you put the kettle on, take a moment to ask yourself: what's really in your tea bag? It might just surprise you. Learn how to tell the difference between stalks and dust vs. high quality tea leaves here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zc4RRbbUQCI

A recent YouGov survey commissioned by Birchall revealed some surprising truths about Britain's tea habits. While 51% of Brits drink tea every day, more than half (55%) are unaware that many mass-market tea bags contain not real tea leaves, but dust and stalks instead. Even more astonishingly, one in five adults (20%) admit they've never bothered to look inside their tea bags at all. To add to the confusion, 30% of respondents even mistook low-quality tea contents for wood chippings.

Clodagh McKenna, known for her love of simple, high-quality ingredients, is leading the social media charge to elevate the nation's tea standards. Speaking about her collaboration with Birchall, she said:

"Birchall tea tastes so good, it's so refreshing, that wonderful clean taste of tea that you only get from really high-quality tea leaves."

Why Choose Birchall? Birchall Tea is committed to quality and sustainability, sourcing its tea leaves from the world's finest tea gardens. Surprisingly, 87% of Brits don't know that Africa is the world's largest exporter of black tea, something Birchall hopes to change by educating consumers on the exceptional taste that comes from carefully selected, premium tea leaves.

As part of the CheckYourBag campaign, tea lovers are encouraged to rip open their tea bags and discover the difference for themselves. McKenna has already put her tea bags to the test and you can see the verdict here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHIWCtWowJw/

