Donnerstag, 03.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
03.04.2025 10:09 Uhr
Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (XCO2 LN) 
Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
03-Apr-2025 / 09:35 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 02-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.7839 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 950458 
CODE: XCO2 LN 
ISIN: LU1981859819 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1981859819 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      XCO2 LN 
Sequence No.:  381097 
EQS News ID:  2111232 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2025 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
