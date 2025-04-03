Notified and SWNS Partner to Help Businesses Expand Reach Across UK

GlobeNewswire Clients Can Now Boost Content Across 65 Media Outlets, Increasing Visibility

NEW YORK, April 03, 2025clients, a new partnership between Notified and SWNS helps communicators boost the impact of their press releases by sharing their stories in trusted, high-profile UK media outlets.

GlobeNewswire clients who select the "Amplify UK" circuit within the platform will have releases distributed across a network of 65 regional media websites, prominently labeled as "Must Read - Ad Feature by SWNS" to drive visibility and reader engagement.

SWNS is an independent, UK-based provider of breaking news, trending stories, pictures and videos, delivering high-quality content to a wide range of digital media outlets. Through a selection of partner titles, SWNS can connect businesses and brands with engaged audiences across the United Kingdom, offering a platform for impactful corporate communications and audience engagement.

"The UK is an influential media market with a highly engaged audience-making it an important region for companies looking to grow their brand and business," said Erik Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at Notified. "Our partnership with SWNS gives GlobeNewswire clients a powerful way to expand their reach and build stronger connections with UK audiences through a trusted network of publications."

"SWNS has been providing trusted news content to the UK national media for 50 years. That has earned us unrivalled relationships with publishers," said Martin Winter, Managing Director at SWNS. "We are delighted to partner with Notified on this sponsored content product. It will give their clients access to a selection of respected partner titles, enabling them to reach a wide UK audience through prominent media brands."





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step-whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About SWNS

