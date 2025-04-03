Aryza Announces Strategic Acquisition of RiskLogix Solutions, Expanding Capabilities and Geographic Reach

Aryza, a global provider of mission-critical automation software across the credit lifecycle, is pleased to announce the acquisition of RiskLogix Solutions, a prominent provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions. This strategic acquisition reinforces Aryza's commitment to delivering best-in-class Credit & Debt Lifecycle Management SaaS solutions and positions both companies for accelerated growth and innovation.

The integration of RiskLogix Solutions into Aryza's portfolio enables significant synergies through an overlapping customer base. Existing customers of both companies will benefit from an expanded suite of products and services, creating a comprehensive solution offering that addresses evolving market demands. By combining the strengths of both businesses, customers can expect enhanced functionality and greater value.

The acquisition will enable RiskLogix Solutions to leverage Aryza's global presence to introduce its innovative solutions to new regions, and lays the foundation for Aryza's future governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) offerings. Aryza is poised to deliver a next-generation GRC platform that meets the demands of an increasingly complex regulatory and business environment.

Colin Brown, CEO of Aryza:

"We are thrilled to welcome RiskLogix Solutions to the Aryza family. This acquisition not only strengthens our product portfolio but also expands our global reach and deepens our technical capabilities. We are accustomed to working in highly regulated sectors, and this acquisition is a natural progression for our business. We have a track record of springboarding smaller, high-potential businesses into the international market, and I look forward to incorporating RiskLogix-RiskLogix Solutions' GRC capabilities into the Aryza product offering."

John Kiddy, CEO of RiskLogix Solutions:

"Joining forces with Aryza marks an exciting new chapter for RiskLogix Solutions. Our shared vision and complementary strengths will enable us to reach new heights and deliver cutting-edge solutions to a broader audience. We look forward to leveraging Aryza's global network to accelerate our growth and bring our offerings to new markets. Aryza and RiskLogix Solutions are committed to ensuring a simple transition for customers and stakeholders moving forward."

About Aryza

Aryza is a global provider of Credit & Debt Lifecycle Management SaaS solutions, specializing in innovative tools that streamline complex processes for Financial Services & Individuals. With a focus on delivering value through technology, Aryza empowers organizations to improve efficiency, compliance, and customer outcomes.

About RiskLogix Solutions

RiskLogix Solutions is a leading provider of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, helping businesses enhance decision-making, improve operational resilience, and drive strategic growth. Our innovative tools empower organizations to identify and manage risks proactively, optimize performance, and unlock new business opportunities. With a proven track record, RiskLogix Solutions enables companies to build stronger governance structures, optimise operational efficiency, and achieve corporate objectives.

