Hexagon announces leadership changes in its Manufacturing Intelligence division

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB today announced the appointment of Andreas Renulf as President of its Manufacturing Intelligence division, effective 1 May 2025. Andreas will report directly to Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO, Hexagon. Josh Weiss, the current President of Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division, is leaving Hexagon to join another company and will work with Andreas to ensure a smooth transition and handover until his departure at the end of May.

Andreas has been with Hexagon since January 2024 in the role of Chief Operating Officer and Head of Machine Control for the Geosystems division. During this time, he has played a key role in enhancing operational efficiencies within Geosystems by driving a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration across teams. Prior to joining Hexagon, he spent six years at Trelleborg, where he was President of two business units, holding full profit & loss accountability and driving both organic and M&A growth while maintaining strong cost controls. Before this, Andreas held several leadership positions across diverse industries and companies, including thirteen years at ABB, where he held a number of roles, including Vice President for the Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals business unit in Asia and Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Process Industries Products. A Swedish national, Andreas holds an M.Sc. in Business Administration from Jönköping International Business School.

"Andreas has a strong track record of driving growth, profitability and organisational excellence. I am pleased that he has agreed to join the Executive Management Team in this key leadership role. Manufacturing Intelligence has an exciting future ahead as we increasingly embrace robotics and autonomy to optimise our customers' product lifecycles," said Norbert Hanke, interim President and CEO, Hexagon AB.

Hanke added, "Josh has contributed a great deal during his ten years with Hexagon, in particular in his most recent role as President of the Manufacturing Intelligence division, where he has delivered strong improvements to profitability and cash conversion. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

