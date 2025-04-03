Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Initiates Validation Testing of Lac Knife Anode Materials with Leading Battery Innovator C4V

Performance data obtained during the program will contribute to Focus Graphite's global ranking within C4V's Digital DNATM platform, utilized by Gigafactories and OEMs worldwide.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX.V:FMS)(OTCQB:FCSMF)(FSE:FKC) ("Focus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the commencement of third-party validation testing for its proprietary, patent-pending spheroidized graphite anode materials with Charge CCCV ("C4V"), a leading lithium-ion battery technology company based in Binghamton, New York. The Company will be testing both silicon-enhanced and standard variants from materials sourced from the Focus' flagship Lac Knife deposit - a high grade crystalline natural flake graphite project located near Fermont, Québec - under C4V's "Digital DNATM Rapid Access Program".

This validation testing marks a significant step in the commercialization of Focus Graphite's advanced anode materials. While internal testing has demonstrated strong performance metrics, C4V's independent assessment will provide critical real-world validation across small to large-format battery systems. This process is essential for industry adoption, ensuring compatibility with commercial battery technologies and enhancing performance in next-generation energy storage solutions. With C4V's supply chain recognized globally for its advanced and critical materials, this qualification process positions Focus as a potential supplier for Gigafactory projects worldwide through C4V's Digital DNATM initiative.

Anode Materials Undergoing Evaluation:

1. Silicon-Enhanced Spheroidized Graphite:Focus Graphite's proprietary process embeds multiple layers of silicon within the graphite structure during spheroidization. Unlike conventional methods that apply a single silicon coating post-spheroidization, this multilayer integration mitigates challenges associated with silicon anodes-such as charge-induced volume expansion and solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) instability-enhancing mechanical integrity and extending battery lifespan.

2. Standard Spheroidized Graphite:This material has undergone extensive internal testing, demonstrating superior stability and efficiency. To fully validate its performance and ensure seamless integration into commercial battery systems, third-party testing within real-world applications is essential. This collaborative evaluation with C4V will provide critical insights into its applicability and effectiveness in large-format battery applications. Additionally, performance data obtained during the program will contribute to Focus' global ranking within C4V's Digital DNATM platform, a comprehensive supply chain and data solution utilized by Gigafactories and OEMs worldwide.

Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The commencement of third-party validation testing with C4V is a major milestone for Focus Graphite. This independent assessment will not only validate the high performance of our proprietary anode materials but also position Focus as a key player in the global battery supply chain. As demand for high-quality graphite accelerates, our Lac Knife project remains one of the most advanced, high-grade, and near-term potential producing assets in North America. This collaboration with C4V strengthens our market positioning and opens the door for future opportunities with battery anode manufacturers, OEMs and Gigafactory projects worldwide."

After more than 16 years of exploration and development, the Lac Knife project is advancing through the final stages of Canada's mine permitting process. The Company expects to be completed the mine permitting process within the next one to one and a half years, pending financing. The Lac Knife project has the potential to supply a consistent and high-quality supply of graphite for current and future applications.

About Charge CCCV

Charge CCCV (C4V) is a lithium-ion battery technology company specializing in battery performance optimization and gigafactory design. Based in Binghamton, New York, C4V collaborates with industry-leading raw material and equipment suppliers to bring to market fully optimized batteries with key economic advantages, providing best-in-class performance for various applications.

C4V has played a significant role in establishing Imperium3 New York (iM3NY), a consortium dedicated to building a lithium-ion battery gigafactory in Endicott, New York. This initiative has garnered substantial financial support, including a $50 million loan from Riverstone Credit Partners and $35 million in equity funding, underscoring the confidence in C4V's technological expertise and its potential impact on the energy storage industry.

For more information on C4V please visit https://www.chargecccv.com

About Focus Graphite Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity graphite deposits in North America.

At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and cutting-edge battery technologies, including our patent pending proprietary silicone-enhanced spheroidized graphite technology, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market.

Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com Jason Latkowcer, MBA

VP Corporate Development

jlatkowcer@focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the validation testing of Focus Graphite's proprietary anode materials, the expected performance and commercial viability of these materials, the anticipated results and impact of third-party testing with Charge CCCV ("C4V"), the potential for Focus Graphite's materials to achieve qualification within C4V's Digital DNATM platform, the Company's positioning as a potential supplier for Gigafactory projects worldwide, and the expected timeline for advancing the Lac Knife graphite project through the final stages of permitting and into production.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

