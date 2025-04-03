Netherlands-based MCPV, a silicon heterojunction PV manufacturer, is planning to build a GW-sized PV panel factory in Tudela, Navarra, Spain. Netherlands-based solar PV manufacturer MCPV has received approval for a €10 million grant for the construction of a 2. 5 GW solar module factory in Tudela, in the Spanish region of Navarra, the company's CEO, Marc Rechter, told pv magazine. "This is a good amount to get the first stage going. A local team dedicated to the project will be established later this year," he added. The grant belongs to a €297. 3 million provisional allocation that was announced ...

