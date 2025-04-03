FlyDrive Company PAL-V Clears Essential Certification Milestone

RAAMSDONKSVEER, Netherlands, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Union Aviation Safety Agency, EASA has issued a 'No Technical Objection' to PAL-V, the Dutch company that developed and is commercialising the world's first FlyDrive vehicle (Flying Car).

EASA's Senior Project Certification Manager for VTOL, Volker Arnsmeier, reinforced the significance of this moment, stating: "This is the first time ever we have issued a No Technical Objection (NTO) for a FlyDrive vehicle in the Innovative Air Mobility sector-a major step toward certifying the PAL-V Liberty."

The PAL-V Liberty vehicle has been under development since 2008. The vehicle drives on the road and can be quickly converted into an aircraft. By integrating air and road travel into one vehicle, it offers very safe door-to-door, long distance mobility.

The certification for road use was achieved in 2020, and the No Technical Objection is EASA's endorsement of PAL-V's detailed compliance demonstration program to finalise flight certification. It confirms that there are no known risks preventing full type certification.

PAL-V is a frontrunner in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Markets

Around the world companies are racing to develop novel aviation concepts, driven by innovations in propulsion, composites and software. Unmanned aviation applications have become commonplace and adopted in both military and civilian applications.

Meanwhile, various novel concepts for passenger transportation are being developed. These initiatives are enjoying strong government support in the US, Middle East and Asia. E.g. China made 'Low Altitude Economy' a national priority.

PAL-V is now the first company in the sector to reach the last of seven EASA certification phases. EASA is known to adhere to the strictest levels of safety requirements which provides PAL-V a path to global adoption once certified in Europe.

The PAL-V vehicles can both drive on the road and fly through the air using proven gyrocopter technology. Apart from its 'door-to-door' ability, the vehicles differentiate themselves with a long range of 500km. PAL-V is leader in the FlyDrive segment, where other companies have attempted to develop FlyDrive concepts, none have achieved a credible path to certification. The NTO from EASA is now proving PAL-V's path to certification.

Professional and government markets in addition to private buyers

PAL-V's FlyDrive mobility solution has attracted buyers from the professional and government sectors who recognise the Liberty's unmatched flexibility, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. In addition, there is a large order book from private buyers.

As demand grows, PAL-V is laying the groundwork for global expansion, including new production facilities and international support networks. EASA's No Technical Objection milestone paves the way for full-scale production and getting its order book converted into deliveries.

More than a vehicle-A future-proof platform

PAL-V is developing a platform for mobility innovation. While the certification of the Liberty platform is finalised, PAL-V is concurrently planning various customisations, including sustainable fuels and other CO2 neutral drive trains.

Robert Dingemanse, Founder & CEO of PAL-V, states: "This milestone confirms that PAL-V is ready to bring the world's first certified FlyDrive vehicles to market, transforming mobility forever. Bringing our vehicles to market as quickly as possible has always been our goal." Dingemanse emphasises: "But when it comes to safety, there are no shortcuts. Our long-term endurance and vision ensure the maturity and sustainability of our business and the viability of the FlyDrive concept."

Having attained this historic milestone, PAL-V welcomes anyone who wants to be part of its FlyDrive revolution. The future of mobility has arrived.

