The 2025 Industrial Technology Innovation and Investment Promotion Conference held in Nanjing

NANJING, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, 2025, the 2025 Industrial Technology Innovation and Investment Promotion Conference was held in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province.

The event extended a warm invitation to global entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators, urging domestic and international stakeholders to "Choose Nanjing, Grow with Nanjing" under the theme "Innovate for Excellence, Invest in the Future."

Approximately 800 attendees participated, including representatives from globally renowned enterprises, universities, innovation platforms, foreign embassies, and international organizations.

The conference comprehensively showcased Nanjing's industrial investment environment, case studies of technological and industrial innovation, and achievements in technology and innovation financial reform.

A series of new initiatives to advance technological innovation and investment were announced. During the event, 102 major projects were signed, with a total planned investment exceeding 130 billion yuan (RMB; approximately $18 billion USD).

Several innovation platforms were inaugurated, including Jiangsu Provincial Concept Validation Center, Nanjing Academy for Scientific and Technological Achievements Transformation, and Nanjing (Jiangbei New Area) Disruptive Technology Innovation Center.

These initiatives underscored Nanjing's commitment to fostering cutting-edge and transformative technologies.

Additionally, four industrial task forces-dedicated to AI (software), robotics, biopharmaceuticals, and next-gen ICT-were established, alongside the Nanjing Industrial Investment Promotion Center, highlighting the city's resolve to concentrate resources on developing new-quality productive forces (innovative, high-end, and sustainable productivity).

Industry leaders and academic experts actively proposed strategies and shared insights to empower Nanjing's innovation-driven growth.

Keynote speakers included Dr. Xiangyang Shen, Chairman of the Council of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Hermann Simon, renowned as the "Father of Hidden Champions"; Dr. Nicolas Peter, Senior Vice President of BMW Group; Wu Wensheng, Chairman of Great Wall Strategy Consultants; Liu Suhua, President of Shenzhen Capital Group; and Liu Shuang, Chairman of Nanjing TetraBOT Electronic Technology.

Outside the venue, 52 high-tech exhibits from Nanjing's eight pillar industries were prominently displayed, featuring "world-first innovations" "domestic substitution achievements," and products leading in global market share.

The signed projects primarily focus on leading industries and high-quality initiatives with strong demonstration effects.

Moving forward, Nanjing will leverage the global resource connection platform established through this conference to continuously deepen collaboration with cutting-edge technologies and industries, accelerate the construction of an open innovation ecosystem, transform more scientific achievements into new-quality productive forces, and build itself into a globally influential primary hub and carrier zone for industrial technology innovation.

