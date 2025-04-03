Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Nodica Group AB, company registration number 556616-3605, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Nodica Group AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to April 10, 2025.

As per today's date the company has a total of 31,953,474 shares.

Short Name: NODICA ISIN Code: SE0023848189 Order book id: 392085 Maximum number of shares to be listed: 38,080,223 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 50 Industrials Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services

When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from April 10 up and including April 11, 2025, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 24 and page 98 in the prospectus.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.