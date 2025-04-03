Linda Nektar: Audited annual report for the 2024 financial year and proposal to pay dividends

AS Linda Nektar Management Board presented to the Supervisory Board the company's audited annual accounts for 2024, which the Supervisory Board has approved. There are no differences in the audited accounts as regards the financial results, compared to the unaudited financial results published on 21 February 2025.

The audited 2024 annual report of AS Linda Nektar has been enclosed to the announcement and will be made available on Linda Nektar's homepage at http://www.lindanektar.ee/

Proposal to pay dividends

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of AS Linda Nektar make a proposal to the General Meeting for the covering of loss and distribution of profit as follows:

cover the net loss for the 2024 financial year in the amount of 146,343.29 euro from the retained earnings; pay dividends to the shareholders from the Company's retained earnings in the amount of 0.06 euro per share, in the total amount of 94,808.58 euro. To pay dividends in two parts as follows:

0.03 euro per share shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 6.06.2025. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends (record date) will be fixed on 21.05.2025 as of the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to shares (ex-dividend date) is 20.05.2025;

0.03 euro per share shall be paid to the shareholders by transfer to the bank account of the shareholders on 5.12.2025. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends (record date) will be fixed on 20.11.2025 as of the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to shares (ex-dividend date) is 19.11.2025;

after covering of loss and distribution of dividends from the retained earnings the Company's retained earnings shall be 820,811.11 euro.

