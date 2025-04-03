Haypp Group AB: Haypp Group presents new mid-term financial targets

At today's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm, CEO Gavin O'Dowd and members of the Group Management Team will provide further insights into Haypp Group's growth plans, expected developments in its business environment, and regulatory outlook, as well as present new Financial Targets.

Haypp Group's Financial Targets 2028

The Board of Haypp Group has established the following Financial Targets for 2028:

Sales - Revenue Growth range of 18-25 per cent annually

Profitability - Adjusted EBIT margin of 5.5 percent +/- 150 basis points

Dividend policy

The Board of Haypp Group expects to reinvest cash flows into the company's continued expansion.

"We had, and will, always put the consumer first. We engage with them every day to understand their needs and desires, and we know them like no other actor in the industry. Our mission is to provide the consumers with the best possible products on the market, while we operate with the highest standards of integrity and business ethics in accordance with applicable regulations", says Haypp Group's CEO Gavin O'Dowd.

Previous Financial Targets

Topline Growth - Haypp Group expects to reach net sales of SEK 5 billion by 2025 in its existing business through organic growth only. Expansion into adjacent categories and new markets will be on top.

Profitability - While Haypp Group will continue to prioritise topline growth, it expects to reach a high single digit adjusted EBIT margin in the current Core & Growth Markets business in 2025.

Reinvestment - In order to take advantage of its substantial revenue growth opportunities, and after its successful nicotine vaping pilot in the UK, Haypp Group plans to enter adjacent markets and RRP* categories in Europe, reinvesting approximately 1-2 percentage points of adjusted EBIT margin through 2025.

The event starts at 1:30 pm CEST today. The presentations will be held in English and will be streamed live and made available on Haypp Group's website and via the following link:

https://app.univid.io/session/67d85919db482eb56f77bba4/

For more information and contact:

Markus Lindblad

Head of External Affairs

+46(0)708153983

markus.lindblad@hayppgroup.com



Erik Bloomquist

Head of Investor Relations

+44(0)7525421916

erik.bloomquist@hayppgroup.com

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB

* Risk Reduced Products

Haypp in brief

Haypp Group spearheads the global transformation from smoking to healthier product alternatives. With origins in Scandinavia, extensive experience from pioneering markets in smoke-free alternatives, and being a leader in the e-commerce sector, Haypp Group is taking the vision of inspiring healthier enjoyment for millions to a global scale. With eleven e-commerce brands, the Haypp Group is present in seven countries, where we served more than 950,000 active customers in 2023. Haypp Group's e-commerce site collection includes, among others, https://www.snusbolaget.se/ and https://www.northerner.com/.

