Czechia has increased funding for its interest-free loan program for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and storage projects to CZK 3 billion ($132. 2 million) after strong demand exhausted the previous budget. Czechia's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MIT) has added CZK 1 billion to its interest-free loan program for businesses installing solar. The program, launched in June 2024, offers interest-free loans ranging from CZK 500,000 to CZK 3 million for companies of all sizes. It supports solar plants up to 50 kW on commercial buildings, warehouses, garages, and carports. Battery storage systems ...

