Parade Launches Major Expansion of Codriver: New Voice Ai Technology Automates Inbound Carrier Calls

Parade, the pioneering leader in capacity management for freight brokerages, today unveils CoDriver Inbound Phone-a groundbreaking expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that now automates inbound carrier calls alongside email communications. This transformative solution marks the industry's first fully integrated agentic Voice AI system embedded within a Capacity Management Platform, enabling brokerages to capture, qualify, and convert carrier interactions across all channels, while transforming historical engagement data into prescriptive recommendations that drive smarter business decisions.

Parade CoDriver Inbound Phone: AI-Powered Carrier Conversations

Parade's CoDriver now automates both email and phone carrier inquiries, capturing structured quote data across channels. With real-time responses and integrated booking, brokers can qualify, convert, and cover loads faster than ever.

The Digital Transformation Challenge in Freight

The freight industry faces unprecedented challenges: shrinking margins, increasing customer demands, and a critical need to do more with less. While digital transformation promises efficiency, most brokerages remain trapped in fragmented workflows:

Average carrier sales reps handle just 250 loads per month per person

Teams spend 75% of their day on low-value carrier communications

Only 5-10% of inbound carrier inquiries result in bookings

Less than 15% of quotes provided from carriers are actually recorded

Critical capacity data from calls remains siloed and underutilized

Introducing CoDriver Inbound Phone: Beyond Basic Automation

CoDriver Inbound Phone transforms these challenges into opportunities by turning every carrier interaction into actionable capacity intelligence. CoDriver integrates directly into Parade's Capacity Management Platform, creating a unified system that:

Qualifies and vets carriers through an AI-driven conversation

Captures pricing and capacity data in structured, actionable formats

Integrates seamlessly with TMS systems for immediate load matching

Escalates qualified opportunities to the right team members in real-time

Builds comprehensive carrier profiles that improve future engagement

This launch also includes intelligence enhancements to CoDriver Inbound Email, which has already processed millions of carrier conversations to date, along with the introduction of two completely new AI capabilities: AI-driven Outbound Emails and AI Trucklist Capacity Extraction. These powerful new additions further strengthen Parade's comprehensive capacity management solution, building on proven agentic AI technology that brokerages already rely on.

"The productivity gains in freight are accelerating, and our customers are at the forefront of this transformation," said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and Co-Founder of Parade. "Our Voice AI isn't just another automation tool-it's the culmination of our vision to create an intelligence layer that unifies every carrier interaction across all channels. By transforming previously wasted conversations into strategic capacity data, we're empowering freight brokers to book more loads than ever before while setting new industry benchmarks for operational excellence. This is just the beginning of how AI will reshape what's possible for our customers."

Real Results from Early Adopters

Early deployment partners have experienced transformative results:

90% reduction in manual call and email processing

15% increase in digital freight conversion

40% improvement in carrier response times

4x more capacity data captured per interaction

2x loads per person per month, substantially exceeding industry averages

"Parade completely changed the way our team operates. Our dispatchers aren't tied up answering repetitive emails and phone calls anymore, so they're able to spend more time building relationships and handling difficult loads," said McKenzie Houser, Director of Carrier Development at Kirsch Transportation. "Now, every carrier interaction is automatically logged in Parade. We can finally see our whole carrier network in one place, no more bouncing between systems. Parade's CoDriver has drastically reduced our response time to carriers. They get the info needed within seconds, which means we're their first choice more often. It's made us faster, more consistent, and we're capturing capacity we would have missed before."

The Future of Work in Freight Brokerage

Parade's expansion of CoDriver represents a fundamental shift in how freight brokerages operate. By centralizing phone, email, and app-based communications within a comprehensive capacity management strategy, brokerages can:

Transform talent allocation - moving team members from routine tasks to high-value carrier relationships

Enhance decision intelligence - leveraging structured data for smarter coverage and pricing decisions

Optimize carrier economics - implementing data-driven buy-to-market strategies that improve margins

Scale operations efficiently - growing volume without proportional headcount increases

Elevate carrier experience - delivering consistent, responsive interactions across all channels

"The future of freight isn't just about responding faster-it's about making smarter decisions," said Kristopher Glotzbach, Chief Commercial Officer at Parade. "Standalone AI tools that operate in isolation deliver short-term task automation but fail to connect the dots across your business. Parade's AI changes that paradigm by ensuring every carrier interaction contributes to a unified intelligence framework, giving brokers the complete picture they need to outperform the market."

Availability and Implementation

CoDriver Inbound Phone is available immediately to all Parade customers. The system works alongside existing phone systems and complements Parade's deep integrations with all major TMS and load board platforms. CoDriver Inbound Phone can be activated with minimal setup, allowing brokerages to start automating carrier calls within minutes.

For more information about CoDriver Inbound Phone and Parade's capacity management platform, visit parade.ai .

About Parade

Parade is the leader in capacity management solutions for freight brokerages. The company's platform combines AI-powered carrier engagement capabilities (Inbound Phone, Inbound Email, Outbound Email, and Trucklist Capacity) with comprehensive capacity intelligence and an extensive partner integration network that has mapped the entire truckload ecosystem. This powerful combination empowers freight brokers to maximize their network, people, and time, enabling brokerages to increase margins, improve carrier relationships, and scale operations efficiently. Trusted by leading 3PLs and digital freight brokers, Parade's platform has processed over $40B in truckload transactions to date. The company has raised over $36M in funding from tier-1 venture capital firms and strategic industry leaders.

