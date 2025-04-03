The Chinese manufacturer was able to increase the panel efficiency from 18. 04% to 19. 04% in 16 months. The panel has a size of 2,005 mm x 1,005 mm x 35 mm and a weight of 34. 5 kg. The GCL Group announced that its GCL Photoelectric Materials unit, which specializes in the research and production of perovskite solar cells and panels, has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 19. 04% for its 1 m x 2 m perovskite single-junction module. "The Group has also received TÜV Rheinland's first-ever reliability certification for large-sized perovskite modules, further cementing its leadership position ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...