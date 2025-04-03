With regulator the Federal Network Agency requiring grid companies to tender for the provision of the reactive power needed to maintain network voltage, electricity transmission system operator (TSO) 50Hertz has stolen a lead on its rivals. From ESS News German TSO 50Hertz on Tuesday became the country's first grid operator to tender for market-based reactive power - electricity that flows back and forth in an alternating-current grid to maintain a stable voltage, rather than being consumed by an end-user. German utilities regulator the Federal Network Agency has charged high- and extra-high-voltage ...

