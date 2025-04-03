CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique Joins the International Judo Federation as Global Partner

GENEVA, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Judo Federation (IJF) is proud to announce a new global partnership with CBH Compagnie Bancaire Helvétique (CBH Bank), marking the beginning of a two-year collaboration dedicated to advancing the sport of Judo worldwide.

This strategic alliance highlights a shared commitment to excellence, development, and the promotion of core values such as discipline, integrity and respect. Through this partnership, CBH Bank will support the IJF's flagship events and global initiatives, including international competitions and grassroots development programmes designed to grow the sport across all continents.

International Judo Federation President Marius L. Vizer welcomed the partnership, "We are delighted to welcome CBH Bank as a Global Partner of the IJF. Their dedication to long-term success and high standards in the financial sector resonate with the principles that define Judo. We look forward to building a meaningful collaboration that will enhance opportunities for athletes, elevate our events, and contribute to the global development of our sport."

Simon Benhamou, CEO of CBH Bank, expressed his enthusiasm: "It is a great honour for CBH Bank to become a member of the International Judo family through this agreement. Judo embodies values we hold dear: discipline, perseverance and mutual respect. We are excited to support the IJF's vision and contribute to the growth of one of the world's most esteemed sports communities."

The IJF and CBH Bank now embark on a journey to further strengthen the global Judo movement, fostering new opportunities for athletes and inspiring fans around the world.

