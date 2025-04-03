Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced (See News Release: March 20, 2025) diamond drilling program at the Tillex Copper Project located in Currie Township, 65 km east of Timmins, Ontario.

This 7 hole diamond drill program targeted near surface mineralization in an effort to upgrade areas of limited drilling and expand the mineralized envelope. During this drill program, chalcopyrite mineralization was intercepted within mineralized graphitic argillites, dacites, and porphyry dikes as finely disseminated and stringer style copper mineralization. Included in this release is a series of drill core photo's highlighting the different styles of chalcopyrite mineralization encountered in this program. The reader is cautioned that these photos are for illustration purposes highlighting the different styles of mineralization and do not represent mineralization through the entirety of the hole.

Photo 1: Chalcopyrite mineralization within wacke sediments TX25-031

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/247162_7c2630ee74c03a3d_001full.jpg

Photo 2: Chalcopyrite stringers within graphitic argillite Hole TX25-031

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/247162_7c2630ee74c03a3d_002full.jpg

Photo 3: Massive chalcopyrite mineralization within mineralized argillites TX25-034

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/247162_7c2630ee74c03a3d_003full.jpg

Photo 4: Mineralized porphyry with blebby and stringer chalcopyrite TX25-031

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/943/247162_7c2630ee74c03a3d_004full.jpg

Drill core is currently being logged and cut and results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has signed an Exploration Agreement with Apitipi Anicinapek Nation ("AAN") promoting a cooperative and mutually respectful relationship concerning the Company's Tillex Copper Project within AAN's territory. Pursuant to the Exploration Agreement and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will issue 50,000 common shares of the Company to AAN.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

