Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - IC Group Holdings Inc .(TSX: ICGH) ("IC Group" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company that helps Fortune 500 brands simplify and amplify connections with consumers both nationally and internationally, is pleased to report continued growth in its IC Mobile division.

IC Mobile, a division of IC Group Holdings Inc., announced a 125% increase in message volume over the six-month period from September 2024 to February 2025, compared to the previous six months. IC Mobile's monthly message traffic more than doubled during the period, and the number of customers on the platform also doubled, highlighting strong adoption and trust in the platform.

IC Mobile is committed to upholding Canadian data sovereignty as a Canadian-owned and operated communications platform. All data is processed and stored entirely within Canada, ensuring compliance with national privacy laws and providing customers with unmatched data security and control.

"This growth reflects the market's increasing need for secure, high-volume messaging solutions that are fully aligned with Canadian data regulations," said Chris McGarrigle, Senior VP at IC Mobile. "We're proud to support our customers with scalable, Canadian infrastructure they can trust."

Duncan McCready, CEO of IC Group Holdings Inc., outlined the Company's focus for 2025. "As we look at our progress in 2025, our strategy is focused on scaling recurring revenue and enhancing profitability through multiple levers, including offering Canadian data sovereignty solutions, increasing the adoption of new customers, sustained growth in message volume, and improved operational efficiencies. Our consistent month-over-month improvements in key performance metrics reflect strong execution and reinforce our confidence in the company's long-term growth potential."

IC Mobile will continue to expand its reach across enterprise and public sectors, offering robust SMS, MMS and RCS messaging capabilities.

Investor Relations Agreement

IC Group Holdings is also pleased to announce the engagement of BoxTop Integrated Communications to provide investor relations services. Under the terms of the six-month agreement, commencing on April 1, 2025, BoxTop will assist the Company in developing an investor communications plan, preparing investor materials, drafting news releases, and organizing roadshows and conference calls. In consideration for BoxTop's services to be provided under the BoxTop Agreement, the Company shall pay BoxTop a monthly fee of $8,000 plus GST for a term of six (6) months (the "BoxTop Term").

BoxTop is based in Alberta, Canada and provides communications and public disclosure solutions to issuers across various industry segments. To the best of the Company's knowledge, BoxTop does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company or a right to acquire such an interest. BoxTop is at arm's length of the Company. BoxTop will not publish or distribute content without the Company's approval. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About IC Mobile

IC Mobile, a division of IC Group Holdings Inc., is a leading Canadian messaging and communications platform specializing in high-volume, secure mobile messaging solutions. The company provides full data sovereignty, with infrastructure designed to meet the privacy and regulatory standards of Canadian businesses and government agencies.

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is transforming how brands engage with audiences across live events. It uses digital and social platforms to drive sales, capture valuable first-party data to fuel ongoing marketing initiatives, and build customer loyalty. The Company does this by simplifying and managing the technology, regulatory, data security, and financial risks of engaging with consumer audiences on a global basis. Its solutions span digital engagement, mobile messaging, and specialty insurance for Fortune 500 brands and their agency partners in international jurisdictions.

