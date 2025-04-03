Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the most recent drill results from its ongoing drill program at the Tyro Main Zone, Gold Chain Project, Arizona. This release contains the assays for three reverse circulation drill holes, GC25-37, GC25-40 and GC25-41, totaling 548.6m.

Highlights:

Hole GC25-37 intersected 41.15m of 0.83 g/t Au, including 28.96m of 0.98 g/t Au and 1.52m of 5.47 g/t Au.

Hole GC25-41 intersected 10.67m of 1.86 g/t Au, including 1.53m of 10.87 g/t Au.

GC25-41 also intersected mineralization in a separate zone higher in the system, returning 22.86m of 1.43 g/t Au, including 3.05m of 4.56 g/t Au.

Results continue to suggest that mineralization is much broader than initially thought. As a maiden resource definition program drill holes were strategically placed between or beneath previous drilling and expanded the mineralized zone to depth (Figure 1).

Tyro Main Zone is open at depth, northeast towards Frisco Graben, and southwest.

Assays are pending for an additional 11 completed drill holes (approximately 1,720m), and the drill program is ongoing.

"The 2025 drill program continues to demonstrate the potential of Tyro is at least in line, if not better, than the previously announced exploration target at grades that remain significantly above the nearest operating open-pit mine", stated CEO Quentin Mai. "Our ability to expand the current drill program to 5,000 metres, based on recent warrant exercises, should provide a steady stream of drill results over the next two months or so as the ongoing drill program moves the Company closer to a maiden resource at Tyro."

Figure 1: Preliminary Tyro Main Zone Long Section showing results from the 2025 RC drill program, previous drill results, trenches and 200 Level Sampling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/247187_8a01cbba944f1ab1_002full.jpg

Notes:



Drill holes GC21-13 to GC21-16 released October 25, 2021 (link here)

Underground chip-channel sampling results released April 28, 2022 (link here)

Drill holes GC23-23 to GC23-28 released February 28, 2023 (link here)

Surface trench results released July 11, 2024 (link here)

Drill holes GC24-30 to GC24-31 released January 15, 2025 (link here) and updated February 24, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC24-29, GC24-32 to GC24-36 released January 23, 2025 (link here) and updated February 24, 2025 (link here)

Drill holes GC25-38 and GC25-39 released March 19, 2025 (link here)

Table 1: Drill Results

Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) GC25-37 50.29 91.44 41.15 0.83 incl. 53.34 82.30 28.96 0.98 incl. 79.25 80.77 1.52 5.47 GC25-40 146.30 178.31 32.01 0.17 GC25-41 92.96 103.63 10.67 1.86 incl. 92.96 94.49 1.53 10.87 and 141.73 164.59 22.86 1.43 incl. 147.83 161.54 13.71 1.83 incl. 156.97 160.02 3.05 4.56

Notes:

All widths shown are downhole; true width is approximately 60-70% of downhole width.

Figure 2: Plan View of Tyro Main Zone Showing Drill Holes, Trenches and Surface Samples (gold)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/247187_8a01cbba944f1ab1_003full.jpg

Summary

The H1 2025 drill program has been designed to provide the data necessary for a potential maiden resource from the Tyro Main Zone while at the same time increasing the Company's understanding of the mineralization. The program is currently planned for 5,000m but may expand based on success and available funds. The results in this release are from three holes (548.6m), an additional 11 drill holes have been completed, and assays are pending (1,720m). Drilling is ongoing.

A key takeaway from these holes is the through-going swarm of sub-parallel quartz-calcite-adularia veins enveloped by broad zones of quartz stockwork which comprise the Main Tyro zone. Increased drill hole density permits the improved definition of the host rocks, structural controls, vein-related alteration and grade variability. Gold grades exceeding the target grade (plus 2 g/t Au) continue to appear over meaningful widths with multiple plus 5 g/t Au intervals within the results.

Hole GC25-37

Hole GC25-37 was drilled between and below Holes GC23-23 and GC23-24 (Figure 1). Results from this hole continue to demonstrate a several-metre-wide hydrothermal breccia, partially developed on the Tyro 200 Level, hosted within a broad envelope of quartz stockwork. These mineralized packages are defined by strong propylitic alteration and moderate to strong silicification.

Figure 3: Hole GC25-37 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/247187_figure3.jpg

Hole GC25-40

This hole was drilled about 80 metres beneath hole GC24-30 (89.5m at 1.08 g/t Au) and over 120 metres beneath the Tyro Mine 200 Level. Despite having similar geologic characteristics and intersecting a wide zone of quartz veining, weaker gold values were encountered than the hole above. Closer inspection of hole GC24-30 (core) and surface geologic mapping, a south-dipping, low angle (~35o) fault projects between the two holes on this section (Figure 4) and merits closer inspection. Additionally, hole GC25-37 traversed considerable widths of metamorphic rocks (i.e. amphibolite and garnet gneiss) which may impact fracture development. The Company believes that further drilling in this area is required since the metamorphic rocks are restricted in the extent and interpreted to be xenoliths.

Figure 4: Hole GC25-40 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/247187_figure4.jpg

Hole GC25-41

This hole was drilled about 60 metres beneath hole GC24-31 (50.63m at 0.53 g/t Au) and over 85 metres beneath the Tyro Mine 200 Level. This hole revealed multiple zones of mineralization within a broad zone of quartz veinlets; the overall width of the veining is similar to the nearby holes, but higher grades are reporting to footwall and hanging wall structure, returning distinct footwall and hanging wall zones within the structure hosting Tyro. The local presence of amphibolite lenses within the granitic terrain may have a bearing on the vein's structural behaviour.

Figure 5: Hole GC25-41 Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/247187_figure5.jpg

Figure 6: Looking North at the Historical Tyro Open-Pit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/247187_8a01cbba944f1ab1_007full.jpg

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

