Inner Mongolia Energy Group has turned on a 1. 6 GW solar project in Bayannur, Inner Mongolia, using inverters from China's Sineng Electric. Chinese investment firm Inner Mongolia Energy Group has brought a 1. 6 GW photovoltaic plant online in the Ulan Buh Desert near Bayannur, Inner Mongolia. The company built the plant using inverters from Sineng Electric and 575 W solar modules from an undisclosed manufacturer. Construction started in April 2024. "The project covers an area of around 2,973 hectares and required an investment of CNY 6. 97 billion ($958 million)," a Sineng Electric spokesperson ...

