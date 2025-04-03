HONG KONG, Apr 3, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - JBM (Healthcare) Limited ("JBM Healthcare" Stock Code: 2161, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading branded healthcare products marketer and distributor in Hong Kong, announced today that it has acquired a 90% stake in Tin Hee Tong Medicine Factory, Limited ("Tin Hee Tong",), at a total consideration of HK$171.0 million. Tin Hee Tong has now become a non-wholly owned subsidiary of JBM Healthcare.Strengthening the Portfolio with a Trusted Heritage BrandTin Hee Tong's flagship product, Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills, has a rich legacy and strong brand recognition across Hong Kong and Mainland China, particularly in Guangdong Province. The product is well formulated for regulating the female menstrual cycle, promoting reproductive health, and enhancing blood circulation for a radiant complexion. Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills is a highly trusted brand for gynecological well-being among female consumers. Recognising its distinctive market position and long-term growth potential, the Group sees this acquisition as a valuable strategic fit for its proprietary Chinese medicines portfolio.Unlocking Growth Potential & SynergiesThe acquisition presents a compelling opportunity to expand the Group's portfolio of proprietary Chinese medicines and accelerate its growth strategy. By integrating this iconic brand into its existing lineup, the Group is well-positioned to capitalise on rising consumer demand for holistic healthcare solutions.To maximise the brand's potential, the Group plans to launch a comprehensive marketing campaign, leveraging its extensive expertise in brand management and revitalisation to boost consumer awareness and engagement. Additionally, the Group will expand distribution networks to capitalise on new market opportunities and customer segments. By combining the complementary strengths of both businesses, the acquisition is expected to generate significant synergies, reinforcing the Group's strategy of acquiring assets that align with its long-term vision and create shareholders' value.Proven Track Record in Brand RevitalisationThe Group has a proven track record of revitalising heritage proprietary medicines brands, effectively transforming legacy products into prominent market players. Its portfolio includes iconic brands such as Po Chai Pills - a market leader in proprietary Chinese gastrointestinal medicines, Ho Chai Kung - a widely recognised household name in the OTC pain killer category, and Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil - a rejuvenated brand in the traditional Chinese medicated oil sector, driven by creative advertising that blends Hong Kong nostalgia with broad consumer appeal.Through strategic brand revitalisation, omni-channel expansion, and digitally driven consumer engagement strategies, the Group has successfully transformed heritage brands into contemporary wellness solutions that resonate with both loyal customers and the younger, generations. With Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills, JBM Healthcare is set to reinvigorate this trusted brand and expand its market presence.Mr. Patrick Wong, Chief Executive Officer of JBM Healthcare said, "The acquisition of Tin Hee Tong represents a pivotal step in strengthening our leadership in the proprietary Chinese medicines sector. With its rich heritage and strong recognition, Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills is a highly complementary addition to our portfolio. Drawing on our proven brand revitalisation expertise, we are confident in unlocking its full growth potential and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."About JBM (Healthcare) Limited; Stock Code: 2161)JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based company that markets and distributes branded healthcare products across Greater China, Southeast Asia, and other select countries. The Group is a distinctive player in the sector with marketing expertise and heritage in pharmaceuticals that prioritises product efficacy and quality to meet consumers' healthcare needs. As a renowned healthcare brand operator in Hong Kong, the Group carries a wide-ranging portfolio of branded healthcare products comprising branded medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines, and health and wellness products, which include well-recognised household brands such as Po Chai Pills , Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San , Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills , Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil , Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil , Shiling Oil , Konsodona Medicated Oil , Contractubex and Mederma for Kids . JBM Healthcare has been a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 27 May 2021. For more details about JBM Healthcare, please visit: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hkSource: JBM (Healthcare) LimitedCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.