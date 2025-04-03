Ford Motor plans to leverage its high inventory by launching extensive price discounts across several vehicle models starting Thursday. The "From America for America" campaign will offer customers employee pricing-a discounted rate typically reserved for Ford staff. This strategic move comes as President Trump has announced sweeping trade tariffs, including a 25% levy on automobiles set to take effect soon. Ford emphasizes that approximately 80% of its vehicles sold in the US are manufactured domestically, providing the company partial insulation from these tariffs compared to competitors who may need to raise prices to absorb additional costs.

Mixed Sales Performance Signals Future Direction

Despite the relative tariff immunity, Ford's financial picture shows contrasting developments. The company experienced a 1.3% decrease in overall sales to 501,291 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, even as retail sales increased by 5% quarterly and 19% in March alone. The decline primarily stems from delays in rental fleet sales and the discontinuation of the Ford Edge and Transit Connect models. However, Ford's electrification strategy shows promising results with electric vehicle demand surging by 94%, while total electrified vehicle sales rose by 25.5% to 73,623 units. This shifting sales landscape reflects Ford's strategic positioning toward electrification despite current revenue challenges.

