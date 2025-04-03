Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Stuttgart
03.04.25
12:16 Uhr
4,400 Euro
-0,240
-5,17 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.04.2025 13:24 Uhr
102 Leser
Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

The below TR-1 notification has been received from Cevian Capital. The Company understands that Cevian Capital's position prior the below TR-1 notification was 22.008006%, and notes that the 23% notifiable threshold has been crossed as a result of a decrease in the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue, due to the Share Buyback Programme launched on 19 November 2024.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B82YXW83

Issuer Name

VESUVIUS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Cevian Capital II GP Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

'St Helier

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Aurora Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Apr-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

23.002378

0.000000

23.002378

57249896

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

22.008006

0.000000

22.008006

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B82YXW83

57249896

23.002378

Sub Total 8.A

57249896

23.002378%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Cevian Capital II G.P. Limited

Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.

23.002378

23.002378%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Cevian Capital II G.P. Limited acts as general partner for Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.

The legal owner of the shares is Aurora Nominees Limited (acting as nominee), which holds the shares on behalf of UBS AG, London Branch (acting as custodian).

No change to the total number of voting rights held in the shares. The notifiable threshold was crossed as a result of a decrease in the number of ordinary shares of the issuer in issue, due to the Share Buyback Programme launched on 19 November 2024.

12. Date of Completion

02-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Jersey


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.