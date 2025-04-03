Vesuvius Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

The below TR-1 notification has been received from Cevian Capital. The Company understands that Cevian Capital's position prior the below TR-1 notification was 22.008006%, and notes that the 23% notifiable threshold has been crossed as a result of a decrease in the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue, due to the Share Buyback Programme launched on 19 November 2024.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B82YXW83

Issuer Name

VESUVIUS PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Cevian Capital II GP Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

'St Helier

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Jersey

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Aurora Nominees Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Mar-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

02-Apr-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 23.002378 0.000000 23.002378 57249896 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 22.008006 0.000000 22.008006

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B82YXW83 57249896 23.002378 Sub Total 8.A 57249896 23.002378%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Cevian Capital II G.P. Limited Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P. 23.002378 23.002378%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Cevian Capital II G.P. Limited acts as general partner for Cevian Capital II Master Fund L.P.



The legal owner of the shares is Aurora Nominees Limited (acting as nominee), which holds the shares on behalf of UBS AG, London Branch (acting as custodian).



No change to the total number of voting rights held in the shares. The notifiable threshold was crossed as a result of a decrease in the number of ordinary shares of the issuer in issue, due to the Share Buyback Programme launched on 19 November 2024.

12. Date of Completion

02-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Jersey