The US-based company said its new River 3 Plus portable power station recharges from 0% to 100% in just one hour via AC outlet A version that includes wireless charging via an integrated 5,000 mAh power bank will be available later this year. U. S. manufacturer Ecoflow has released a new 286 Wh power station for outdoor use. Dubbed River 3 Plus, the portable battery can be expanded with either a 286 Wh module for a total capacity of 572 Wh or a 572 Wh module for a total capacity of 858 Wh. A version that includes wireless charging via an integrated 5,000 mAh power bank, called River 3 Plus (Wireless), ...

