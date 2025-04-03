Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures Names Seasoned Energy Leader Jake Royster as Director of Operations

Further to its news release dated March 31, 2025, Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jake Royster as Director of Operations.



Jake Royster

Jake will be based in the Company's Tulsa, Oklahoma office, where he will oversee the core power and gas infrastructure for JEV's newly announced AI-focused Modular Data Centers. Additionally, he will spearhead the growth and optimization of the Company's traditional oil and gas JV assets.

With almost 20 years of experience in the U.S. Mid-Continent energy industry, Jake offers deep expertise in operations management, completions engineering, and business development. His robust energy background features leadership positions at Halliburton, Casillas Petroleum, Trinity Operating, and C&J Energy Services. Throughout his career, he has effectively managed thousands of completion stages, enhanced drilling and production efficiency, spearheaded machine learning optimization, and handled budgets worth millions of dollars.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jake Royster as our new Director of Operations," said Brian Williamson, CEO of Jericho Energy Ventures. "Jake's extensive experience in the energy sector and proven leadership in operations and optimization make him the ideal choice to drive our ambitious AI-focused Modular Data Center initiative forward and enhance and expand our traditional energy assets. His appointment underscores our commitment to leveraging top talent and strategic innovation to deliver value in this dynamic energy and technology landscape."

JEV Harnesses Natural Gas for Modular Data Centers - A Prime Opportunity at a Pivotal Moment

On March 31, 2025, JEV announced the launch of its innovative Modular Data Center venture, utilizing natural gas assets and infrastructure as the foundation for the development of advanced, technology-driven AI computing solutions for the AI era.

JEV's management is confident that the Company is exceptionally well-placed - both strategically and at this pivotal moment - to meet the rising demand for secure, reliable, and cost-efficient natural gas-powered, AI-driven Modular Data Centers across the U.S. With its robust, deployment-ready infrastructure, JEV is poised to fulfill this fast-growing market demand.

A March 30, 2025, Wall Street Journal article titled "The AI Data-Center Boom Is Coming to America's Heartland" highlights how Meta and other tech giants are scouring rural America for flat, accessible land with natural gas and transmission line availability to fuel AI operations, bringing them to the heart of the nation's oil and gas region.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho is an energy company positioned to meet today's energy demand as well as the energy transition; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Jericho owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, Jericho delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. Etna Solutions, Inc., majority owned by JEV, is developing a patent-pending, high-temperature, low-cost alkaline-based electrolyzer system. We also hold a strategic investment and board position in California Catalysts (formerly H2U Technologies), a leading developer of advanced materials for electrolysis.

Website: www.jerichoenergyventures.com

