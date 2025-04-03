Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER) (OTCQB: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces production results for the first quarter of 2025 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Plant completed several mineral campaigns processing a total of 9,168 metric tonnes (mt). Production in the first quarter was at full capacity and exceeded production levels in the first quarter of 2024 (6,624 mt) by more than 38 per cent. The Company is extremely pleased with the record first quarter production at a time when the rainy season in Peru has affected mining operations.

Jeffrey Reeder, Chief Executive Officer of Peruvian Metals, comments: "We are extremely pleased to record our best first quarter at Aguila Norte. Normally, this is a time when Peruvian miners and explorers are affected by the rainy season with less mineral available. We fully expect that production levels will be maintain at these levels for the remainder of the year and expect a record year in 2025."

The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit (IGAC) from the Peruvian government that provides the plant with the ability to expand operations past the current 100-tonne-per-day level. Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Qualified Person

Jeffrey Reeder, P. Geo., is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and mineral processing company. Our business model is to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

