Pony.ai Europe Secures Luxembourg Robotaxi Testing Permit

GUANGZHOU, China, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pony.ai Europe, the European division of global autonomous driving leader Pony.ai (NASDAQ: PONY), has obtained a scientific testing permit for Level 4 autonomous driving from Luxembourg's Ministry of Mobility and Public Works, the company announced today. This authorization expands Pony.ai's global testing portfolio, building on existing permits in China, the United States, and South Korea.

This milestone follows the company's establishment of Luxembourg as a European hub for research, development, and deployment. The initiative aims to accelerate autonomous driving innovation and integrate self-driving technologies into the country's next-generation transportation network.

Luxembourg's Minister for Mobility and Public Works Yuriko Backes said: "The issuance of the testing permit marks an important milestone for the future of mobility. Autonomous driving is a major innovation that can transform our daily lives. The government is pleased to support companies like Pony.ai in their quest for new technologies and is committed to supporting initiatives that aim to make mobility safer and more efficient."

Under the newly granted permit, Pony.ai will commence on-road testing in collaboration with Emile Weber, Luxembourg's premier mobility solutions provider. The collaboration leverages Emile Weber's expertise in delivering integrated mobility solutions across public transit, private transportation, and tourism sectors.

Dr. James Peng, Co-founder and CEO of Pony.ai, commented: "Pony.ai is honored to be among the first companies awarded a permit for autonomous vehicle testing in Luxembourg. Establishing our European hub in Luxembourg reinforces our commitment to making it the leading destination for autonomous mobility in Europe. This commitment is further strengthened through our partnership with Emile Weber, one of the region's most respected transportation providers."

About Pony.ai Europe

Pony.ai Europe (Pony.ai Europe S.à r.l.) is the European division of Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is well-positioned to expand its cutting-edge autonomous mobility solutions across Europe. Luxembourg's status as an innovation hub provides an ideal environment for Pony.ai to advance its research and operations.

About Pony.ai

Pony AI Inc. ("Pony.ai") (NASDAQ: PONY) is a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology - a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates its proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony.ai is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases.

Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. Pony.ai is among the first in China to obtain licenses to operate fully driverless vehicles in all four Tier-1 cities in China (Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen) and has begun to offer public-facing, fare-charging robotaxi services without safety drivers in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Pony.ai operates a fleet consisting of over 250 robotaxis. To date, Pony.ai has driven nearly 25 million miles (40 million Kilometers) on open roads worldwide.

Media Contact

Media@pony.ai

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ponyai-europe-secures-luxembourg-robotaxi-testing-permit-302419750.html