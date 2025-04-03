Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI) (OTC Pink: RSSFF) ("Affinor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, it has recently joined the Canadian Hydroponic Association (CHA). The CHA supports innovative technologies and provides valuable resources to commercial growers, in addition to promoting sustainable farming practices that deliver fresh, nutrient-dense food to Canadian communities. Their mission is to reduce reliance on imported produce and empower communities with the tools to cultivate fresh local food. Through collaboration, education and advocacy, the CHA works with growers and industry leaders to redefine agriculture in Canada.

Nick Brusatore, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated as follows; "With the recent implementation and ongoing uncertainty regarding tariffs, the timing for solidarity amongst Canadian businesses and associations couldn't be better. This is a great opportunity for Canadian companies like Affinor to take advantage of these opportunities by contributing to the food sovereignty and sustainability concerns in Canada. The Affinor high output indoor vertical growing system addresses these serious threats and concerns, while reducing the impact on our environment."

About CHA

The Canadian Hydroponics Association is dedicated to advancing sustainable farming practices through hydroponic technology and expertise. Our mission is to support farmers in producing high-quality, environmentally friendly crops using innovative hydroponic systems.

About Affinor

Affinor is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE under the symbol "AFI" and on the OTC Pink under the symbol "RSSFF". Affinor is focused on developing vertical farming technologies and using those technologies to grow fruits and vegetables in a sustainable manner.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com

