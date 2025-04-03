FGI Worldwide LLC ("FGI"), a global leader in commercial finance, today announced that independently operated, national leader in specialty finance, Sallyport Commercial Finance LLC ("Sallyport") has chosen T.R.U.S.T. as its software platform for client credit insurance policy management.

T.R.U.S.T., a cloud-based SaaS platform developed by FGI Tech, automates the administration of credit insurance, enabling corporations, brokers and lenders to seamlessly monitor, manage and maintain policies across multiple insurance providers. As Sallyport continues to expand, it will leverage the platform to offer financing to businesses utilizing credit insurance to protect varied exposures. In addition to automated monitoring, T.R.U.S.T. provides insights into customers' credit positions, allowing Sallyport to offer improved availability.

"We are thrilled to incorporate T.R.U.S.T. into our operations," said Emma Hart, Chief Operating Officer of Sallyport. "Real-time visibility into clients' credit exposures and coverage positions gives us the ability to extend financing where we might not have been able to previously. Sallyport is committed to delivering cashflow solutions that drive growth and value for entrepreneurs, and T.R.U.S.T. enables us to safely further our mission. It allows us to efficiently manage and monitor multiple credit insurance policies in one place, so that we can focus on serving our clients and growing our business safely."

"Sallyport Commercial Finance LLC is a leader in providing working capital solutions to businesses across North America," commented Paul Bower, director at FGI Tech. "FGI is proud to play a role in their continued growth and futureproofing with our T.R.U.S.T. software. We value our partnership and look forward to supporting them as they expand their portfolio."

About FGI

FGI Worldwide LLC (FGI) is a global leader in the commercial finance industry, equipping small and medium enterprises with the tools they need to enhance their business. Through its three principal business units, FGI Finance, FGI Risk, and FGI Tech, FGI provides clients with flexible and customized asset-based lending and credit insurance solutions designed to support international and domestic growth. T.R.U.S.T., FGI Tech's flagship software, is a powerful web-based credit insurance management platform that automates the management and administration of credit insurance policies in real-time. Headquartered in New York City with offices across the US, Canada, Mexico and the UK, FGI delivers unique and relationship-focused solutions for its clients worldwide.

To learn more about FGI Worldwide, visit www.fgiww.com

About Sallyport Commercial Finance LLC

Sallyport Commercial Finance LLC is an independently operated specialty finance company focused on providing entrepreneurs with working capital solutions for small to medium sized businesses, to help drive growth and achieve business hopes and dreams. Sallyport Commercial Finance LLC offers a full suite of factoring and asset-based products including Accounts Receivable Finance, Purchase Order Finance, Equipment and Inventory Finance, Cash Flow Loans, and Real Estate Loans. Very experienced in all industries, our current portfolio includes businesses in Staffing, Energy, Food Beverage, Apparel, Manufacturing, Service Industry, Transportation, Government Receivables, and IT.

To learn more about Sallyport Commercial Finance LLC, visit www.sallyportcf.com/

