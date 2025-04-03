Sama Introduces Data Automation Platform to Combine Best-of AI Capabilities with Human-in-the-Loop Validation

Early implementations of automation combined with targeted human judgement has resulted in a 40% reduction in annotation time requirements

Sama , the leader in purpose-built, responsible enterprise AI with agile data labeling for model training and performance evaluation, today announced the launch of Sama Automate, a new data automation platform that offers faster, more efficient data annotation capabilities while prioritizing critical human-in-the-loop (HITL) feedback. This balanced approach for human-verified automation has demonstrated a 40% reduction in annotation time while achieving quality hitting Service Level Agreements (SLAs) in early implementations of the platform, with the goal to further reduce that effort by 10x before the end of the year.

Sama Automate combines the benefits of machine learning automation technologies with consistent human judgement, automating high frequency data labels while allowing humans to spend more time on the low frequency edge cases. By leveraging Sama's flexible design and high degree of scalability, the Sama Automate platform helps speed time to market, saving time and money without sacrificing model accuracy. Sama's seamless integration capabilities make it possible to integrate multiple AI models at different stages of the workflow, whether paid, open weight or Sama proprietary models, then transition to a client's model at the optimal time.

"With the new Sama Automate platform, we are focused on balancing the best of AI with the expertise of human validation," said Duncan Curtis, SVP of AI product and technology at Sama. "This hybrid approach has proven ideal for clients that want to enhance their workflows without sacrificing the quality of their model outcomes, and it allows us to deliver strategic value across the lifecycle of model development. It also assures our team stays on the cutting-edge of AI skills and capabilities, evolving to provide more sophisticated model valuation while offloading rote annotation to AI."

Sama Automate democratizes access to powerful AI technologies for organizations of all sizes. Smaller players in industries such as retail, automotive and finance can now fine-tune AI models more efficiently and at less cost, allowing them to better compete without the need for extensive in-house AI support. Sama's HITL approach provides for close consultation with each client, providing strategic guidance on how and when to use certain AI models, while the company's human validation helps to reduce errors and bias, ensuring more responsible development and deployment of AI models.

Sama's services and platforms each leverage SamaHub, a collaborative workspace where clients and team members can directly communicate on workflows and complete reporting to track their project's progress. Sama's work is backed by SamaAssure, the industry's highest quality guarantee, which routinely delivers a 98% first batch acceptance rate.

Sama is a global leader in data annotation solutions for computer vision, generative AI and large language models. Our solutions minimize the risk of model failure and lower the total cost of ownership through an enterprise ready ML-powered platform and SamaIQ, actionable data insights uncovered by proprietary algorithms and a highly skilled on-staff team of over 5,000 data experts. 40% of FAANG companies and other major Fortune 50 enterprises, including GM, Ford and Microsoft, trust Sama to help deliver industry-leading ML models.

Driven by a mission to expand opportunities for underserved individuals through the digital economy, Sama is a certified B-Corp and has helped more than 68,000 people lift themselves out of poverty. An MIT-led Randomized Controlled Trial has validated its training and employment program. For more information, visit www.sama.com .

