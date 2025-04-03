Hilbi Health: Hilbi Unlocks Multi-Billion-Dollar Digital Healthcare Market with New Strategic Investor

A next-generation, patient-centric platform - built to unify global healthcare and streamline patient-provider transactions - is expanding into the world's fastest-growing market with the backing of an investor experienced in emerging economies.

In a deal set to redefine digital healthcare, Hilbi has secured an €8 million strategic investment from Ishtar Advisory Limited, a specialized investment platform headquartered in London with a strong global presence across Miami, Milano, Zug, Prague, Toronto, Istanbul, Dubai, and Singapore. Ishtar's team of 21 accomplished partners brings multi-year expertise from diverse financial sectors, with internationally recognized specialists-particularly in emerging markets.

This initial capital injection is set to fuel Hilbi's expansion across multiple markets, with a first €1.5 million tranche already in place to accelerate execution.

Hilbi isn't just another healthcare tech company - it's a patient-centric revolution in digital patient management, where patients are treated as clients. By seamlessly integrating transactional management, electronic health records (EHR), and AI-driven analytics, Hilbi has created a unique, borderless ecosystem that synchronizes healthcare data with the client at the center. This innovative approach enhances decision-making, streamlines workflows, and uncovers new revenue opportunities for healthcare providers. Hilbi is setting a new standard for the future of digital healthcare.

Driving Real-World Impact

Hilbi's innovation is already transforming healthcare delivery. Current data shows that hospitals and clinics using Hilbi experience a 20% increase in workflow efficiency, while providers see a revenue boost of up to 35% - a game-changer in an industry under constant financial and operational pressure.

"At Hilbi, we are not just building technology, we are redefining how healthcare operates. Our platform seamlessly integrates with existing systems, empowering medical professionals with the tools they need to provide better care while optimizing their business. The numbers speak for themselves - Hilbi is making a real difference."

- Roman Kucera, Co-founder / CTO

Investor Confidence & Market Expansion

Hilbi's early investors, including angel investor Daren Wilson, see this as a defining moment:

"I believed in Hilbi from the beginning, and we are now witnessing its full potential. The ability to enhance patient care while increasing provider revenues is exactly what the industry needs."

Patrik Kmec, Co-founder / CEO, added:

"This investment represents an important step for Hilbi as we work towards expanding globally. Our mission has always been to improve healthcare by making it more accessible and patient-centered. Ishtar's expertise in emerging markets aligns well with Hilbi's growth strategy. It's not just about expansion; we're laying the groundwork for a global digital health infrastructure. With Ishtar's international reach and connections in key financial hubs, we are in a stronger position to establish a presence in multiple regions. Together, we hope to move closer to our goal of transforming digital healthcare on a larger scale."

India: The Next Major Milestone

Hilbi is rolling out its technology in India, a rapidly growing healthcare economy, to digitize patient management, data analytics, and healthcare transactions - unlocking a billion-dollar market.

Among the first adopters is DPU Super Specialty Hospital, one of India's most prestigious and forward-thinking medical institutions, with 1,000+ experienced doctors and more than 2,000 beds. DPU is pioneering AI-driven healthcare innovation, setting new benchmarks for efficiency, patient care, and digital transformation.

"Hilbi paves the way for seamless integration of digital medical tools into clinical practice. Our doctors love Hilbi's native interface, and I'm excited that this technology is taking our vision of becoming a leader in healthcare management innovation to new heights. This collaboration will set new standards in healthcare - not just for us, but for the entire Indian healthcare ecosystem."

- Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee, DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pune, India

With a powerful blend of technology, investor backing, and market momentum, Hilbi is not just disrupting healthcare - it's reinventing it.

Hilbi as The Future of Healthcare

Hilbi is redefining digital healthcare with a powerful, all-in-one platform that enhances provider efficiency, unlocks new revenue streams through direct patient payments, and automates patient management with its unique, decentralized architecture - designed to be truly patient-centric. By enabling seamless, unrestricted global data synchronization, Hilbi ensures instant access to holistic health information anytime, anywhere.

Already transforming clinics, hospitals, and university medical centers across Eastern Europe, Hilbi delivers an immediate impact for both patients and healthcare providers. Its intuitive interface accelerates adoption, while its open ecosystem allows seamless integration with any digital health tool. By unifying workflows and providing a comprehensive digital infrastructure, Hilbi is the most advanced solution for healthcare digitalization today.

With the establishment of its subsidiary in India, Hilbi is accelerating global expansion into one of the world's fastest-growing markets. This strategic move strengthens partnerships with local providers, optimizes patient care, and drives innovation in regions with the highest demand for digital health solutions.

Hilbi isn't just shaping the future of healthcare - it's delivering it today, one innovation at a time.

Dr. D. Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre

DPU Super Specialty Hospital is one of India's most prestigious and forward-thinking medical institutions, renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care. By integrating AI-driven technologies and advanced data digitization, DPU is setting new benchmarks in efficiency, patient outcomes, and medical research - reinforcing its position as a leader in India's rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.

