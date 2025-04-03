ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: RLTR's RI's "Reel Intelligence" Sets New Standard in Audio Creation, Surpassing Milestones in Broadcast-Quality Music, Soundtracks, and Video Production

ReelTime revealed that RI's core now produces fully finished audio suitable for broadcast, film, marketing, and mainstream music publishing, meeting the strictest industry standards across multiple sectors.

ReelTime (OTC PINK:RLTR) Following last week's major announcement that ReelTime has successfully enabled its proprietary "Reel Intelligence" (RI) cognitive language knowledge base to understand and interact in all major global languages, the company today revealed that (RI), has achieved a significant breakthrough in commercial-grade audio creation.

RI's advanced capabilities - driven by expanded access to global knowledge vaults, enhanced cognitive reasoning, and real-time human interaction - have accelerated its development curve beyond expectations.

ReelTime revealed that RI's core now produces fully finished audio suitable for broadcast, film, marketing, and mainstream music publishing, meeting the strictest industry standards across multiple sectors.

The audio generated by RI complies with all technical and creative requirements for top-tier commercial use and is fully eligible for consideration in all major music awards, including the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, American Music Awards (AMAs), Billboard Music Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards, among others. An example that was created using the tools learned in the RI core can be heard by clicking.

"Reel Intelligence is redefining what's possible in content creation," said ReelTime CEO Barry Henthorn. "By exceeding industry standards and enabling award-eligible content, RI is dramatically shifting the traditional media world. We are looking forward to hearing great music and other audio created by our community using the tools that RI makes possible."

RI's advanced capabilities allow for the creation of studio-quality compositions, long-form cinematic soundtracks, and targeted commercial jingles. Through integration with global knowledge bases and psychographic profiling, RI crafts audio that resonates with the exact tastes and preferences of its intended audience - maximizing engagement and market impact.

The audio can be created using user input lyrics, full or partial recordings or other audio files. It also has the ability to create full songs using just general prompts denoting style and general themes or charter of the music.

RI's accelerated learning curve has condensed this timeline dramatically, with a public beta version now expected to launch within the next couple of weeks.

Following this leap in audio, ReelTime is expanding RI's functionality into the video production space. RI will soon enable end-to-end professional video creation - allowing media producers to generate industry-quality content at a fraction of the traditional cost. This includes everything from cinematic sequences to branded content, all developed through simple human input.

RI is a revolutionary blend of generative AI and agentic AI, utilizing autonomous agents that dynamically interact with an expansive AI infrastructure. This synergy empowers RI to produce interconnected, adaptive content-including audio, visuals, and video-that learns and evolves from both data and human interaction.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPINK:RLTR). ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR, ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are producing, evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is a next-generation media and technology company developing innovative tools for content creation, storytelling, and audience engagement. Its flagship platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agents to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for professionals across industries or casual consumers. We have end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Media also develops enhanced media technologies featuring its proprietary RI "Reel Intelligence" generation core. On 03/20/2025 ReelTime released its Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies.

Contact Information: ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire