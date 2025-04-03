Planning permission granted for 1. 8 GW/ 40 GWh pumped hydro project in the Scottish Highlands. Developer Gilkes Energy says the real work begins now and is seeking "substantial capital" for the project. From ESS News Gilkes Energy has secured planning consent for a 1. 8 GW/40 GWh pumped hydro energy storage project, the largest of its kind to date in the United Kingdom. The Earba Pumped Storage Hydro project is located at Loch Earba in the Scottish Highlands, around 200 km north of Glasgow on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park. The proposed development would operate by transferring water ...

