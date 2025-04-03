Moldova has received 42 bids for its latest auction to develop large-scale PV and wind projects, far surpassing the available capacity. The auction seeks to allocate 165 MW, with 105 MW for wind and 60 MW for solar. Moldova's Ministry of Energy has received 42 bids for its latest auction to develop large-scale solar and wind farms, far exceeding the available capacity. The auction drew 34 bids for 236. 61 MW of PV projects and eight bids for 207. 5 MW of wind projects by the March 31 deadline. All bidders are local companies, two of which have foreign founders. The renewables auction, launched ...

