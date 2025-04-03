Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Awarded $5M SlenderWall Contract for FBI Project

Smith-Midland to Produce SlenderWall for FBI Dorm Re-Cladding Project in Virginia

Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, has been selected to produce more than $5M of SlenderWall and architectural precast concrete panels for existing dormitories at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Quantico, Virginia.

Production of SlenderWall, Smith-Midland's high-performance, lightweight precast concrete cladding system, is set to begin in June 2025 at the company's Virginia plant, with installation slated for October 2025. Engineered for durability, energy efficiency, and rapid installation, SlenderWall offers a cutting-edge solution for modern construction projects.

"We are honored that SlenderWall has been selected for the FBI facility in Quantico," said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Smith-Midland. "Our advanced architectural precast cladding system provides the durability, security, and efficiency required for such a critical institution. By integrating SlenderWall, this project benefits from a lightweight yet resilient solution that enhances structural performance while optimizing installation time and cost savings. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative building materials that meet the highest standards of safety and excellence."

The Smith-Midland design-assist team, a service that is offered to clients, has partnered with BL Harbert Construction and their project design team, to develop a re-cladding system that ensures the FBI facility in Quantico, Virginia, will continue to be a structurally strong, secure, and aesthetically refined building. Their collaboration streamlines both the design and installation process, ensuring efficiency and project success.

"A special thank you to Smith-Midland for their leadership, extraordinary effort, and commitment to this project and team," said Garrett Goodman, Director of Design at BL Harbert. "Their proactive approach has been instrumental in getting us to this stage, allowing precast production to begin in the coming months to keep the overall project on schedule."

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in; Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the new Administration and DOGE, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

