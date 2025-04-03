Dominari Holdings Inc.: Dominari Holdings Highlights Supporting American Companies

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) today discussed some recent accomplishments and optimism about the future.

authID

According to the U.S. State Department, in 2020 alone, the FBI estimated more than $4 billion was lost to cybercrime in the United States. (https://www.state.gov/cybercrime) One American company is working hard to prevent this rise in cybercrime and Dominari is proud to support their mission. authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID), based here in the U.S., is a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, to protect accounts and other digital assets. Dominari supports their mission and believes authID provides much needed services to their clients, which is why Dominari is proud to act as Co-Placement Agents for their recent offering. The recent offering raised just over $8 million before expenses. Dominari's management personally participated in the offering.

American Bitcoin

The launch of American Bitcoin (https://www.americanbtc.com) on March 31, 2025, has garnered notable attention and Dominari is proud of its involvement. As previously released by Dominari, and covered by the Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/finance/currencies/the-trump-family-advances-its-all-out-crypto-blitz-this-time-with-bitcoin-mining-86a1e8d9), American Bitcoin is a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 focused exclusively on industrial-scale Bitcoin mining and strategic Bitcoin reserve development. Dominari originally formed American Data Centers, which became American Bitcoin after the transaction with Hut 8. Dominari maintains a minority interest in American Bitcoin and is proud to support another American company. Eric Trump is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of American Bitcoin, as well as an Advisory Board member of Dominari.

Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC) (https://www.unusualmachines.com) is an American company that primarily serves the American drone industry by building and selling drone components. The use of drones is expanding and Dominari is honored to have assisted this great company by completing a private placement for them in October of 2024. Since October, Unusual Machines has achieved some notable advancements. Unusual Machines revenue for the fourth quarter was over $2.0 million which represents a sequentially quarter over quarter increase of approximately 31%. This was one of UMAC's best revenue quarters of all time and was done while improving gross margins slightly to 28%. UMAC's total revenue of $5.65M for FY2024 exceeded their target of $5M for 2024 by 13%.

Kyle Wool, President of Dominari Holdings stated, "Dominari is focused on helping to build great American companies. We seek to bring together the expertise of our investment bank to structure accretive transactions for clients, with the strong relationships we have developed over time. We then add the accretive value of our Board of Advisors, to help build great companies, while creating value for our shareholders. In 2024, we generated a 900% year over year increase in total revenue and 2025 is off to an excellent start, building on last years growth. We fully intend to continue to create shareholder value both supporting and incubating these unique and compelling opportunities in the ever-evolving American technology sector and share the fruits of our efforts with our shareholders in the form of dividends. We appreciate all of our shareholders and are excited about our future."

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance stockholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dominari Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire