Donnerstag, 03.04.2025
Warum Almonty Industries zum Schlüsselplayer für NATO-Staaten wird
PR Newswire
03.04.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Wall Street Responds to Tariffs

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.

  • On Wednesday, which the President dubbed Liberation Day, Trump unveiled levies on all countries.
  • Markets are pricing in the impact of the tariffs expected to take effect on April 5 with the S&P 500 testing correction territory, down 10% from its high.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--wall-street-responds-to-tariffs-302419817.html

