ManagedMethods Launches Classroom Manager to Protect Students from Online Harm, Put Control Back in the Hands of Educators

Introduction of Classroom Manager comes during a pivotal moment for educators balancing effective classroom learning with decreasing student engagement.

ManagedMethods , the leading provider of Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance for K-12 school districts, today announces the launch of Classroom Manager, a new cloud-based classroom management tool tailored to the most pressing needs of teachers and educators.

ManagedMethods launches Classroom Manager



Classroom Manager offers a comprehensive solution for online instruction and learning in the classroom that puts control back into the hands of teachers with an intuitive suite of features that monitor students' browser activity, provide granular control, and enable personalized learning based on the individual needs of each student.

"After an extensive period of planning and development, we are delighted to bring Classroom Manager to K-12 schools across the country. Our latest product offers a comprehensive suite of features that have been directly mapped to help educators excel at online classroom learning without compromising the safety or security of students," said Charlie Sander , CEO of ManagedMethods.

Classroom Manager integrates with ManagedMethod's AI-powered Content Filter, which is designed to help schools comply with the Children's Internet Protection Act (CIPA) and E-rate requirements. Content Filter is an easy-to-use platform that allows district technology teams to block inappropriate and non-educational content. It also proactively identifies potential student safety risks in web searches, chats, social media, gaming, and other online spaces that involve bullying, self-harm, suicide, and sexually explicit content.

The introduction of Classroom Manager means that teachers can better optimize classroom instruction time thanks to improved visibility into students' browser activity and a range of easy-to-use customizable features.

Teachers can easily block, close, and set certain tabs active for individual students, groups of students, or the whole class. They can also override Content Filter's URL blocking settings to cater to the needs of each class without needing to submit tickets to the technology department.

The primary aim of Classroom Manager is to help teachers keep students engaged and focused during class by guiding them to relevant content and redirecting them away from distractions if needed. Educators can also use Classroom Manager's Scenes feature to granularly allow or block access to online content for certain groups of students in the class, helping to engage students who need specific learning resources, are working on group projects, or need more help staying focused.

Additionally, the new admin panel makes it even easier to set up and manage classes, see how many classes are currently active, and share pre-defined classroom settings with substitute teachers.

Classroom Manager coincides with a pivotal moment for the US school system. 46% of teachers report that student engagement has declined since 2019. At the same time, in schools across the country papers and pencils are being replaced by tablets and laptops. Over half of teachers reported that their students spend one to four hours per day using education technology.

Schools need to ensure the technology they provide students is encouraging focused learning and is being used safely. Classroom Manager helps teachers provide a safe and secure space for engaging, individualized learning in their classrooms.

To learn more about ManagedMethods, Classroom Manager, and the company's award-winning cybersecurity, student safety, and compliance suite developed specifically for K-12 schools, visit: www.managedmethods.com

ABOUT

ManagedMethods protects K-12 schools with cybersecurity and student safety tools for Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, online browsing, and third-party app management. Our Cloud Monitor provides real-time monitoring, alerts, and automated responses to secure data, detect threats, identify student safety risks, and ensure compliance in Google Workspace and Microsoft 365-no proxies, agents, extensions, or specialized training required. Content Filter is a web filter that enables safe internet use across school-provided devices, helping technology teams enforce security, safety, and compliance policies with confidence while supporting seamless classroom technology integration. Classroom Manager gives teachers control over student screens and web access, keeping learning environments focused and productive. Simple, affordable, and easy to implement, ManagedMethods' suite of solutions seamlessly integrates into district IT and classroom routines.

SOURCE: ManagedMethods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire