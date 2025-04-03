JDL Group Partners with Apptega to Bring Differentiated Continuous Compliance Services to Market

JDL Group , an IT solutions provider for medium to large enterprises, today announced its partnership with Apptega , the industry-leading end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform company, to enable proactive, ongoing compliance management for its clients.

The partnership integrates JDL Group's extensive services and experience with Apptega's managed compliance and security posture management platform, creating a differentiated offering that simplifies processes, delivers actionable insights, and ensures continuous client improvement.

"Compliance is the blueprint for effective cybersecurity risk management, and we're changing it from a check-the-box activity into an ongoing pursuit for our clients," said Larry Akinsooto, executive vice president of sales and IT operations at JDL Group. "The Apptega platform is a key part of our continuous compliance offering, and it's refreshing to know that we have a partner we can trust and rely on as we go to market in a competitive, ever-changing cybersecurity landscape."

At the core of JDL Group's compliance offering is its proprietary "Out-of-the-News" program, a compilation of regulatory and best practices frameworks that supports service delivery across diverse industries and organizations. This highly scalable and adaptable program not only helps JDL Group clients meet regulatory requirements but also provides them with continuous visibility and proactive risk management.

The Out-of-the-News program is powered by the Apptega platform, which helps JDL Group automate and integrate compliance tasks and better articulate big picture security posture and actionable insights to clients.

"We're proud to partner with JDL Group to deliver world-class continuous compliance programs for their clients," said Dave Colesante, Apptega CEO. "In a crowded market, continuous compliance provides a significant opportunity for security providers to differentiate their services and reduce the cost of delivery, and JDL Group is capitalizing on it in a way that enables growth for them and those they serve."

About JDL Group

JDL Group has been a stalwart provider of crucial IT solutions for medium to large enterprises since 2012. An early pioneer in wireless network services, the company has designed, optimized, and implemented WiFi solutions for major banks, airports, and manufacturers. From large-scale wireless design to managed security and compliance services, JDL group combines extensive expertise, strategic partnerships, and the latest technologies to deliver critical enterprise solutions to its clients. To learn more, visit jdlgrp.com.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega is the end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage cybersecurity compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSSPs and security-focused MSPs, who are growing lucrative compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.? ?

Contact Information

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

Lawrence Akinsooto

Executive VP of Sales and IT Operations, JDL Group

lakinsooto@jdlgrp.com



SOURCE: Apptega

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire