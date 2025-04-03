Optima Tax Relief Earns Prestigious 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces Award

Company Recognized for Exceptional Workplace Culture and Employee Satisfaction

Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading provider of tax relief services, is proud to announce it has been named a 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces Award winner. This prestigious honor highlights the company's commitment to fostering a positive, collaborative environment for its employees, ensuring both professional growth and personal fulfillment.

"We're beyond thrilled to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in the country," said David King, Chief Executive Officer of Optima Tax Relief. "This isn't just an award for us - it's a celebration of the incredible team we've built. We've always believed that when people feel supported, valued, and respected, great things happen. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and passion our team puts in every single day."

Patricia Ahumada-Cortez, Director of Human Resources, added, "This recognition is all about our people. Our goal has always been to create a workplace where employees feel valued, heard, and motivated. This award shows that when we invest in our people and build a culture of support and trust, everyone wins. I'm so proud of what we've achieved together."

The USA Today Top Workplaces Award evaluates company culture, leadership, compensation, benefits, and overall satisfaction. Optima Tax Relief's commitment to fostering an empowering, flexible work environment has earned the company a place among the nation's top employers.

Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

For more information about Energage or Top Workplaces, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 350 in-house professionals, Optima has resolved over three billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

