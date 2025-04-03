Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Insurance Partners with Kyber Technologies Inc.

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that it has partnered with Kyber Technologies, Inc. ("Kyper") to streamline and automate its claims correspondence with Kyber's artificial intelligence ("AI") enabled solution. Kyber's enabling technology will allow Claims Specialists at Kingstone to instantly draft, review, and send claims communications.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kyber as part of our ongoing commitment to providing the best claims experience to our valued policyholders," said Dave Fernandez, Chief Claims Officer of Kingstone Companies, Inc. "The process for drafting, reviewing, and approving claims correspondence can be time consuming for our claims team, leaving less time to focus on the most important aspect of a claim: our customer. By leveraging Kyber's AI enabled technology, we will streamline administrative tasks, improving efficiency and allowing our teams to dedicate more time to delivering unparalleled service to our customers."

"Our partnership is a testament to how Kyber's platform drives a better policyholder experience. By simplifying the management of complex state-specific templates, ensuring compliance across all lines of business, and enabling their team to use cutting edge technology like AI Templates, we're excited to empower Kingstone to scale faster, reduce risks, and focus on delivering exceptional policyholder experiences," said Arvind Sontha, Co-Founder of Kyber.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York, and in 2024 was the 12th largest writer of homeowners insurance in New York. KICO is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Maine.

About Kyber Technologies, Inc.

Kyber (www.askkyber.com) is a Y Combinator backed AI startup delivering the fastest way for claims teams to generate, review, and send claim forms and letters. Instead of spending hours drafting notices, adjusters get fully formatted, high quality drafts in seconds. By eliminating manual work, Kyber reduces time adjusters spend drafting by 65%, ensures every notice meets compliance standards, and keeps communications consistent. With dynamic templates and configurable review rules, Kyber ensures that every claim notice is consistent, compliant, and ready for adjusters to finalize. Headquartered in New York, New York, Kyber is transforming claims processes across the insurance industry.

