Vena, the only Complete FP&A platform purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, has been named a Niche Player in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions.

The report evaluates 14 vendors in the space, including Vena, on two axes: Completeness of Vision, which as Gartner states, "Analysts also evaluate Completeness of Vision by gauging vendors' understanding and articulation of how they leverage market dynamics to create new opportunities for themselves and their clients;" and their Ability to Execute, as per Gartner, "by assessing their product's services, sales and marketing execution, market responsiveness, customer experience, overall viability and operations. Analysts evaluate how these criteria enable the vendors to be competitive and effective in the market, support their ability to retain and satisfy customers, assist in creating positive perception and help them adequately respond to market changes."

We believe Vena's recognition is based on its strengths in platform configuration and customization to suit organizational needs; our close collaboration with Microsoft to readily incorporate new products, such as Vena Copilot; and our emphasis on quick time to value through preconfigured templates and other solutions.

"Being named a Niche Player by Gartner on the basis of our Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute validates Vena's focus on co-innovations with Microsoft, like Copilot, into our Complete FP&A platform and our dedication to providing a top-notch user experience," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at Vena. "Our strengths, like Vena Copilot, Vena Insights, preconfigured templates and visual dashboards, all combine to offer a holistic approach that deploys quickly and enhances productivity. We're poised to move up to either the Challenger or Visionary quadrants-and we're ready to capitalize on our opportunities to do so."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and MAGIC QUADRANT is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

