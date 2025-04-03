Vicuesoft, the leading provider of video codec verification and analysis tools, today announces the availability of a full set of tools for the new Advanced Professional Video (APV) Codec that comprises compliance streams for decoder verification and bitstream analysis software for deep inspection of APV encoded content.

The APV codec is a professional video codec that was developed to address the need for professional level high-quality video recording for postproduction editing workflows. APV allows cinematic-quality video recording with devices such as smartphones while providing perceptually lossless video quality.

Today's announcement from Vicuesoft covers two products

APV Compliance Streams that enable APV decoder developers to test their APV decoder implementation and ensure maximum coverage of the standard

VQ Analyzer bitstream analysis software tool enriched with APV support to carry out deep inspection of video bitstreams by providing valuable details into the encoding process to help with video quality tuning as well as getting insights into the essential steps of the decoding process

Alexey Fadeev, CEO of Vicuesoft, said "More than ever before, the validation of new video products requires solid and trusted compliance and analysis tools. The release of our APV Verification and Analysis tools is a major step that will tremendously help speed up the adoption of this new video standard. APV developers have now access to high quality tools to verify and validate their implementation of APV Encoders and Decoders to reduce implementation risks."

To find out more about today's APV product announcement, visit Vicuesoft at NAB-2025 booth W2967 in West Hall or contact marketing@vicuesoft.com.

About Vicuesoft

Vicuesoft, headquartered in Paphos/Cyprus with offices in Yerevan/Armenia, is a leading provider of advanced video quality analysis solutions, specializing in bitstream analysis. The company focuses on cutting-edge video compression standards, including H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, VP9, AV1, VVC, AVS3, VC-3, AVM, JPEG XS, APV, delivering high-performance tools for codec development and quality assessment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250403429074/en/

Contacts:

marketing@vicuesoft.com