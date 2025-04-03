Company already seeing traction with the world's leading enterprises, helping them bring to life custom AI solutions in hours

Unframe, the all-in-one turnkey AI platform for global enterprises, today emerged from stealth with $50M in funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, TLV Partners, Craft Ventures, Third Point Ventures, SentinelOne Ventures, Cerca Partners, and Terra Nova Ventures. The capital will support Unframe's global expansion and sales growth while enhancing its platform by accelerating R&D and innovation.

Unframe's approach to turnkey AI solutions allows companies to solve any enterprise AI use case at scale delivering fully functional, tailored AI solutions for businesses in a matter of hours, rather than months. In less than a year, Unframe has achieved remarkable traction, reaching millions in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and partnering with dozens of large enterprises across the world.

"Our AI solutions are built to do more than just improve traditional enterprise workflows," said Shay Levi, co-founder and CEO of Unframe. "For too long, businesses hungry to innovate have been slowed by costly legacy software and services companies. We've reimagined what's possible by creating a platform that challenges the status quo of enterprise software and empowers companies to save time, cut costs, and modernize the way they operate."

Unframe has built an offering that allows companies a variety of flexible, streamlined AI capabilities:

Custom, operational solutions: Unframe can deliver any requested use case to customers, with no restrictions on users, queries, or integrations.

Secure collaboration: Unframe securely integrates with any SaaS, API, database, or file and ensures customers never need to share their data outside their secure perimeter.

Proven ROI, risk-free: Unframe customers don't pay until they're happy. They experience real impact before committing, ensuring AI solutions deliver value without unnecessary expenses.

"There is endless opportunity to help businesses save time and money by leveraging AI to solve all their operational challenges," said Amit Karp, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Unframe is flipping enterprise AI on its head by quickly providing customized software based on an enterprise's exact needs. I have the utmost confidence in Shay and the team to redefine how software is built and delivered to the enterprise world and work alongside businesses to ensure they stay ahead."

Unframe's leadership team combines entrepreneurial vision, technical know-how, and a proven track record of scaling businesses successfully. CEO Shay Levi brings deep industry expertise as the co-founder of Noname Security, where he drove the company to $40M ARR and a $500M acquisition by Akamai in under four years. COO Larissa Schneider and VP of R&D, Adi Azarya, bring valuable experience that includes leading global growth strategies through IPOs and M&A, as well as developing secure enterprise solutions and delivering new technologies to market.

"Unframe's vision is to be the strategic partner for all enterprise AI needs delivering perfectly adapted solutions across every team, department, and workflow without the need for multiple vendors. This is the future of enterprise software and we're thrilled to lead the way," added Levi

"At Cushman Wakefield, we're working to redefine the built world and challenge the status quo with cutting-edge data and digital strategies. Our ability to draw meaningful insights and deliver client outcomes has been significantly enhanced by working with Unframe," said Salumeh Companieh, Chief Digital Information Officer at Cushman Wakefield. "Our AI+ strategy is focused on bringing fast-paced and innovative solutions to unlock critical insights, and we are aggressively pushing forward with Unframe."

"Unframe's creative use of AI and their platform-driven approach creates value across the enterprise. Their expertise and innovative perspective help explore new opportunities in the AI journey," said Sameer Jain, Wholesale CIO, Nomura

Building a Partner Network

Unframe is also expanding its global reach through a new distribution partnership with Climb Channel Solutions in the UK. The partnership will enable resellers and enterprises across the region to access Unframe's platform and deliver cutting-edge AI solutions at scale.

"We are very excited to welcome Unframe to our growing roster of innovative technology companies with a focus on AI," said Gerard Brophy, CRO at Climb. "Unframe opens up a huge amount of opportunities by enabling organisations to solve all of their AI use cases in one platform. We firmly believe this can be a gamechanger for our partners."

About Unframe

Unframe is an all-in-one enterprise AI platform that enables businesses to bring any unique AI use case to life in hours, rather than months. Through its Blueprint Approach, Unframe collaborates with large enterprises globally to implement solutions across observability, data abstraction, intelligent agents, and modernization. Unframe uses outcome-based pricing, allowing customers to experience and evolve any solution they want, risk-free. Unframe is LLM agnostic and doesn't require fine-tuning or training foundationally changing what is possible for large enterprises seeking scalable, turnkey AI solutions. Unframe is headquartered in Cupertino, California with a global presence in Tel Aviv, Israel and Berlin, Germany.

